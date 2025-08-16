Like new Acer Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptop (Not working, may be fixable) - $325 plus shipping

Like new Acer Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptop. Machine is clean and mint inside and out. This is one of the best machines out there when working. Fast as hell and does everything you need. Has :Intel i5 13420 (4.6 ghz boost)Nvidia RTX 4050 6 gb (oc'able)Strong wifiNvme pcie 515.6" 144 hz 1920 ScreenLots more bells and whistlesEverything has been GREAT since I got this last November, until last night. I downloaded a tweaking utility that changed bios settings and it somewhow overwrote or stalled, or "bricked" the bios. It won't revert the original settings. It was working perfect, benching perfect until this minutes before.Ran with 64 gb ddr5 and multiple nvme ssds no problem. Might be anything but my loss is your gain. This may be an easy fix, I just don't have time right now. My money is on bios corruption or something smaller. Fans come on, lights, usb and charges my phone like this.Selling machine with box and charger, no memory or ssd - bare unit. You agree that this is not working and *may* be fixable on your own accord but not gauranteed.I accept Paypal Verified.Price - $325 shipped closer to PA preferable‐----------------------------------------------------------------Pm me for more information.Pics will be up soon.