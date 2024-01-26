Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Looks like this is another turn based game. I was interested in Like a Dragon 2020, but not into turn based. The sequel Like a Dragon Gaiden was a fighting game and it looks like this is back to turn based?

I liked Judgement and Lost Judgement a bit even though they are flawed games. Those are the only games in the series I played.
 
Combat time stamped. Still looks turn based to me.


View: https://youtu.be/2ERmU2bPpJk?t=791
 
