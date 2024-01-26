CAD4466HK
This dropped to the tune of $69.99 for the base, $84.99 for the Deluxe NG+ rip you off Edition and $109.99 for the Ultimate Edition smh.
I like Yakuza games as much as anyone but come on!
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072450/Like_a_Dragon_Infinite_Wealth/
Fanatical has them all @ 13% off.
https://www.fanatical.com/en/game/like-a-dragon-infinite-wealth
