Lightroom Photoshop DaVinci Upgrade 6700k Help

Thanks for looking.



I'm going to upgrade the system in the signature below. Main use is Lightroom, Photoshop, light Video Editing. Rarely game so that's not a consideration. I find that im using 15gb of ram (according to task manager) during ligthroom and photoshop sessions. Its not uncommon for me to work on GB sized files with many layers. When lightroom, PS, and luminar are all open things really slow down. I really think Ram is my issue, but my processor is old and i feel more cores might be a good spend. Also id like onboard wifi (to run on hotspot during isp outages) and bluetooth which my current MB lacks. I have never built an AMD rig but im thinking Ryzen. My case is 10 plus years old so i want to update that for modern inputs like usb c. I dont care at all about LED lights or bling of any kind - but its not a deal killer. Currently an ATX case but I would be open to micro atx or itx. It needs to be under 18" tall and functional with respect to access and airflow. I currently mildly overclock the 6700 to 4.2 on air. Id overclock the ryzen if its reasonably easy. Will consider watercooler if that has a good price performance boost.



I will reuse my Drives, Power supply, Video card (for now), monitors and peripherals.



I need to replace MB, RAM, CPU, Case and possibly cooler. I will be buying asap during the holiday sales.



Rough idea



3900x

64gb ram

x570 MB (Bluetooth, wifi, (2) m2 ssd slots, usb c (thunderbolt?)



I feel this will be a good immediate value and allow an incremental upgrade in the future to a 5950x and 128gb ram.



Questions:



1. What kind of ram should i be looking for in speed and CAS?



2. 4x16 or 2x32 ram kit? if i upgrade to 128mb would i need a new kit or just double the 2x32 kit?



3. Am i correct that x570 will support 5950x in the future?



4. Is there another chipset that i should consider?



5. How hard is a 3900x overclock?





Thanks for you advice and recommendations - I've been out of the loop for awhile on upgrades.