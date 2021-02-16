Light bulb flicker when turning on after long time off.

Hello. I have question. I dont know if i have faulty wiring,bad installation or its bulb. When i have lights off long time and turn on lightning ( bulb halogen ) , there is a for 2-3 second bulb dimm/flicker and its normal. Happens only when lightning is off long time and i turn on.



When i turn off lights and turn on again its fine. That flicker/dimm happens only when lights are off long time. That happens for example if i have lights off 2-3 hours and turn on. Thx