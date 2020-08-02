Lifetime service Tivo premier hd package, lots of extras OTA and Cable

TIVO Preimier HD 45 hour model tcd746320
Unlike later models this works for both Antenna and Cable connections. Includes original box, manuals, original remote, ir blaster and power cord. Also includes Tivo Stream, rf tivo remote with rf remote adapter, and tivo wireless network adapter. $300
