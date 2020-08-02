Lifetime service Tivo premier hd package, lots of extras OTA and Cable

W

wfg97079

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 14, 2003
Messages
441
TIVO Preimier HD 45 hour model tcd746320
Unlike later models this works for both Antenna and Cable connections. Includes original box, manuals, original remote, ir blaster and power cord. Also includes Tivo Stream, rf tivo remote with rf remote adapter, and tivo wireless network adapter. $300
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top