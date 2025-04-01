LiDAR Exploration Program

criccio said:
Interesting. This looks almost exactly the same.
Until I compared developers, I thought it was the exact same developer making a sequel or something. This seems to be another developer. Hard to say though.

It's a proven concept. This might be worth keeping an eye on.
 
Now I kinda want to look at making a LIDAR rendered web browser. Uuuuuuugh.
 
modi123 said:
You could take some screenshot in game and use it as Wallpaper maybe if you bug someone at Stardocks they could make a Windowblinds for ya.
 
20250408121307_1.jpg


Yeah this game is Retro allright not sure what the Goal is though you shoot the tractor Beam then you adjust the radius with the middle mouse button. Then you have a Map but not sure what the object of the game is beyond exploration.
 
ok ok

Yeah this game is a exploration game you render dots then you find objects in the dark the Maps are really big I found my first object which was a Golden Arch probably a Old Mcdonalds.
 
This game is really hard on the eyes though pelted basically.
Update: refunded for that reason
 
