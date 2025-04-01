Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 23,715
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882190/LiDAR_Exploration_Program/
Not sure what is going on but cool graphics.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Interesting. This looks almost exactly the same.Very much inspired by Scanner Sombre, which is an excellent game, imo.
Until I compared developers, I thought it was the exact same developer making a sequel or something. This seems to be another developer. Hard to say though.Interesting. This looks almost exactly the same.
You could take some screenshot in game and use it as Wallpaper maybe if you bug someone at Stardocks they could make a Windowblinds for ya.Now I kinda want to look at making a LIDAR rendered web browser. Uuuuuuugh.
No, you misunderstand me. I am looking at writing a web browser that renders websites in LIDAR dots instead of plain-jane HTML and CSS.You could take some screenshot in game and use it as Wallpaper