License key issue with new motherboard

I will be upgrading my motherboard on my computer. I have W10 Pro that I think is an OEM version, since it was installed by a computer builder company.
I think it is possible to do the upgrade without re-installing Windows, but it is time to clean the system, so, regardless, would like to re-install.
How do I do that without having to buy another Win10 license?
BTW, the M/B is a different brand, so will need to install all new drivers, etc.
 
You don’t. Each time I’ve upgraded motherboards or did a fresh install with a new board I had to have a new key. If I was using an existing installation, I just updated the key in windows and activated it.
 
