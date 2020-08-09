License key issue with new motherboard

I will be upgrading my motherboard on my computer. I have W10 Pro that I think is an OEM version, since it was installed by a computer builder company.

I think it is possible to do the upgrade without re-installing Windows, but it is time to clean the system, so, regardless, would like to re-install.

How do I do that without having to buy another Win10 license?

BTW, the M/B is a different brand, so will need to install all new drivers, etc.