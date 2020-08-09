License key issue with new motherboard

WilliamJones
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2018
- Messages
- 42
I will be upgrading my motherboard on my computer. I have W10 Pro that I think is an OEM version, since it was installed by a computer builder company.
I think it is possible to do the upgrade without re-installing Windows, but it is time to clean the system, so, regardless, would like to re-install.
How do I do that without having to buy another Win10 license?
BTW, the M/B is a different brand, so will need to install all new drivers, etc.
I think it is possible to do the upgrade without re-installing Windows, but it is time to clean the system, so, regardless, would like to re-install.
How do I do that without having to buy another Win10 license?
BTW, the M/B is a different brand, so will need to install all new drivers, etc.