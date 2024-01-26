Library DLL Files

OpenSource Ghost
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 192
How is it that Windows DLL Library files come with digital signatures, but can be changed without altering the signature specified in those libraries? Shouldn't editing library files make it fail verify against its provided signature or are only some parts of library files are protected?
Is it best to separate library files on per-app basis for safety? For example, you can have VC++ libraries installed system-wide (in System32 and SysWOW64 directories) or you can place VC++ library files in directory of executable files that require such library files. If several running apps use the same libraries from the same system-wide directory, doesn't that increase chance of information leakage when it comes to handles, threads, and system calls?
Is it best to separate library files on per-app basis for safety? For example, you can have VC++ libraries installed system-wide (in System32 and SysWOW64 directories) or you can place VC++ library files in directory of executable files that require such library files. If several running apps use the same libraries from the same system-wide directory, doesn't that increase chance of information leakage when it comes to handles, threads, and system calls?