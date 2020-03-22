Lian Li releases a new(way better) version of its strimmer line, several weeks ago...don't kill me

Smoked Brisket

I know that this is not brand new news. I understand that this is a forum that is not going to treat me kindly for even mentioning RGB. But lets look at it another way. This is a custom extension that can be customized for years to come, and this version looks thick and high quality, as opposed to the first rendition. It also comes with a standalone control so you dont have to mess with buggy software. I can see this as the only rgb element in a system highlighting some great custom loops. This is a nice improvement on a questionable product that I can see lasting through a couple of builds. I DO want to light my case. Lighting is good. Where do you all come out on this product and rgb in general? By that I mean how do you use it, and when does it go too far. Let me have it.
here are the links:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1539...imer-plus-same-sketchy-name-upgraded-lighting
https://www.pcmag.com/news/hands-on-lian-lis-strimer-plus-an-rgb-riot-for-your-pcs-boring-cables
 
I like RGBW lighting in my case, but the flashing lights thing is a huge no-no. It's just my fear of commitment to a single colour scheme that benefits.
 
Smoked Brisket

ROFL, I refrained from mentioning you by name, my brother. I disagree with you, but I understand your oldschooledness. I myself like some lighting on tubes and such.
 
primetime

I like RGB for the most part...But these cables suck bad and maybe they always will....give me a quality no bullshit cable over this crap....That video card could be fed by just 8 large enough gauge wires with built in spliter anyway...these RGB cables use like 32 wires or something retarded lol
 
Smoked Brisket

primetime said:
I like RGB for the most part...But these cables suck bad and maybe they always will....give me a quality no bullshit cable over this crap....That video card could be fed by just 8 large enough gauge wires with built in spliter anyway...these RGB cables use like 32 wires or something retarded lol
Are you saying that these are lower quality cables than normal? Or that it should be done a different way. What I like about them is the thickness of the rgb component on top. It gives the impression of a quality extension like a cable mod vs. something cheaper. It has the LOOK of a cable that could go through several builds.
 
sabrewolf732

I like rgb though I usually refrain from rainbow theme, it's nice to be able to switch themes/colors and use the same lighting/fans for different builds.
 
primetime

Smoked Brisket said:
Are you saying that these are lower quality cables than normal? Or that it should be done a different way. What I like about them is the thickness of the rgb component on top. It gives the impression of a quality extension like a cable mod vs. something cheaper. It has the LOOK of a cable that could go through several builds.
its not so much the quality cause we cant really see whats on the inside anyway. Look use what you like....Me, Im not adding additional wires that have zero function to provide power. What i really want know one makes at this present time. id kill to have simple round multi conductor cables like i once had with a power supple long time ago. I like round cables, Not flat ribbon cables:) with a bunch of extra wires
 
