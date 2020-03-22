Lian Li releases a new(way better) version of its strimmer line, several weeks ago...don't kill me

Smoked Brisket
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 314
I know that this is not brand new news. I understand that this is a forum that is not going to treat me kindly for even mentioning RGB. But lets look at it another way. This is a custom extension that can be customized for years to come, and this version looks thick and high quality, as opposed to the first rendition. It also comes with a standalone control so you dont have to mess with buggy software. I can see this as the only rgb element in a system highlighting some great custom loops. This is a nice improvement on a questionable product that I can see lasting through a couple of builds. I DO want to light my case. Lighting is good. Where do you all come out on this product and rgb in general? By that I mean how do you use it, and when does it go too far. Let me have it.
here are the links:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1539...imer-plus-same-sketchy-name-upgraded-lighting
https://www.pcmag.com/news/hands-on-lian-lis-strimer-plus-an-rgb-riot-for-your-pcs-boring-cables
here are the links:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1539...imer-plus-same-sketchy-name-upgraded-lighting
https://www.pcmag.com/news/hands-on-lian-lis-strimer-plus-an-rgb-riot-for-your-pcs-boring-cables