Lian Li ODYSSEY X

NightReaver

Hey there, so I'm planning to do an MC run to replace my 5600X and I was looking at what they had for 480mm rad support. Only 2 options, and one of them is the aforementioned case, new, for only $105 which seems like a really nice deal for such a large aluminum case despite what issues I could find with it online.

What do you guys think? It's not my ideal case atm, but it's pretty cheap which helps it go along with the AM5 combo I was going to grab. Any other 480mm rad options around $100-$200 worth mentioning? Thanks!
 
