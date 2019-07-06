Lian li o11 dynamic noise issue with intake fans on the bottom panel

So I've had this case for a few weeks now and have played around a bit with the fan configuration. I have some cheap rgb fans by up here and I like them just so I can change the color but they have no speed control, which is fine on the top or side of the case, but if I put them as intakes on the bottom of the case, they sound awful. But it's not the fans, as I've tried 4 other fans and they all do the same. The only fans I've tried that don't do this barely move any air at all.

So what do they do? Basically they just make a loud whining noise, I guess as air rushes through the metal grating. It doesn't so this when air is exhausting through the grating, just when it's right up against it and being an intake. I have experienced the same issue if I put the fans as intake st the top, which can actually be solved by putting the included dust filter in between the fans and the top panel. Unfortunately you can't put the dust filter in between the fan and the bottom, it has to be on the outside of the bottom of the case, so the issue is still there.

So it seems like my options are either, buy different fans that are adjustable, or run the 3 fans I own that are slow and quiet enough that they don't make this noise( this is what I'm doing now, 3 random mismatched fans on bottom, rgb fans on top and sides) or cut up some mesh to put between the bottom and the fans. Has anyone else experienced this and found a solution? OObviously an ideal solution would be to put a rad down there but there isn't enough room with an atx case, at least not the one I have due to the wiring all needing to come out perpendicular to the board along the bottom edge. A mAtx board would probably solve that though. But I don't really want to buy any more water cooling stuff now, but in the future sure.


Anyways here it is now, 3 intake rgb fans on the side, 2 on top and a push pull 120 rad on top as well. 3 bottom fans are intake and barely push any air with the dust filter.
20190624_122640.jpg




Sorry if this is a bit disorganized, On mobile and didn't proofread....
 
Personally, I'd take another option - don't bother with fans on the bottom at all. You have plenty of air coming in from the side, and the venting from the top is equally adequate. The pull from the top fans should be sufficient to draw a bit of air from the bottom as well.
 
Problem is the GPU is the hottest component in my system, which is why I figured adding those fans might help, but thinking about it, the GPU should just be pulling air through the open mesh on the back and bottom, plus the air from the front will make its way back there. Not sure the bottom fans are hurting anything though, besides my ears (depending on what fans are there)
 
Experiment time: Do some normal useage/gaming on the system as-is. Take a temp read. Let it cool down. Unplug the fans and test it again. See what difference you get and then determine if that difference is worth the added noise or hassle.
 
Note: I do really like that case though. System 4 in my sig is in a black one of those.
 
I assume if you remove the filter it may improve a little? The problem is probably the design of the intake opening at the bottom, it's creating resistance and turbulence causing a terrible noise. I had a case that did this, and the only solution was to cut out all the metal fins and only leaving the mount points for the fans.
 
Turn your bottom fans speeds down, to under 1,200rpms. Intake fans don't need to be going fast, since you have so many pushing air in.
 
I have the same case and fan arrangement. Although I only put 2 on the bottom. top I have a 280mm radiator aio. I dont notice any noise from the case fans but they are going kinda slow. I thought of cutting out larger openings on the bottom grate area to increase air to the video card. Dont know if I will though. I have the case sitting 2-3 feet from my head so if it was abnormally loud I would know.

All the tests I have seen for temps on this case had best results 3 side, 3 bottom as intakes and 3 top exhaust. I do like the case. first case I've had that I didn't want to hide under the desk
 
Hi new to the forum just a quick question did you ever sort this issue as I'm suffering with it too on my Neo cube it's driving me crazy the noise of my fans on the bottom got the 3 unifans 120 on the bottom and the noise is unbearable less set they are set to quite
 
I'm using the XL version of the case, haven't noticed any fan noise issue, but, I do have a radiator both top and bottom, so that might be keeping it quiet.
 
