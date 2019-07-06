Lian li o11 dynamic noise issue with intake fans on the bottom panel

So I've had this case for a few weeks now and have played around a bit with the fan configuration. I have some cheap rgb fans by up here and I like them just so I can change the color but they have no speed control, which is fine on the top or side of the case, but if I put them as intakes on the bottom of the case, they sound awful. But it's not the fans, as I've tried 4 other fans and they all do the same. The only fans I've tried that don't do this barely move any air at all.So what do they do? Basically they just make a loud whining noise, I guess as air rushes through the metal grating. It doesn't so this when air is exhausting through the grating, just when it's right up against it and being an intake. I have experienced the same issue if I put the fans as intake st the top, which can actually be solved by putting the included dust filter in between the fans and the top panel. Unfortunately you can't put the dust filter in between the fan and the bottom, it has to be on the outside of the bottom of the case, so the issue is still there.So it seems like my options are either, buy different fans that are adjustable, or run the 3 fans I own that are slow and quiet enough that they don't make this noise( this is what I'm doing now, 3 random mismatched fans on bottom, rgb fans on top and sides) or cut up some mesh to put between the bottom and the fans. Has anyone else experienced this and found a solution? OObviously an ideal solution would be to put a rad down there but there isn't enough room with an atx case, at least not the one I have due to the wiring all needing to come out perpendicular to the board along the bottom edge. A mAtx board would probably solve that though. But I don't really want to buy any more water cooling stuff now, but in the future sure.Anyways here it is now, 3 intake rgb fans on the side, 2 on top and a push pull 120 rad on top as well. 3 bottom fans are intake and barely push any air with the dust filter.Sorry if this is a bit disorganized, On mobile and didn't proofread....