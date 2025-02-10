Lian Li Infinity Fans?

havent seen anyone mention having them and search shows nothing. googling pics would be easier...
 
Blackstone said:
Nobody? What is everyone using? Noctua?
Click to expand...
there might be, but no ones said so.
or arctic or thermalright, or something not so stupidly expensive(they $75/ea up here). there was a thread for them when they came out, it has like 8 posts...
 
Blackstone said:
Nobody? What is everyone using? Noctua?
Click to expand...
Yep. Just ordered a few of the new A14 G2's for my AIO after one of the fans' bearings crapped out (24/7 x 5 yrs of usage, not a bad run for an Arctic fan). Might as well change them all. FWIW, I have nearly 20 year old Noctuas that are still running without issue. The price premium amortizes itself over time.
 
Grebuloner said:
Yep. Just ordered a few of the new A14 G2's for my AIO after one of the fans' bearings crapped out (24/7 x 5 yrs of usage, not a bad run for an Arctic fan). Might as well change them all. FWIW, I have nearly 20 year old Noctuas that are still running without issue. The price premium amortizes itself over time.
Click to expand...
I have and love noctua, but I am going RGB this time. I’m sure I’ll regret it.
 
Blackstone said:
I have and love noctua, but I am going RGB this time. I’m sure I’ll regret it.
Click to expand...
Lol, yep. I always chose ASUS boards and Noctua fans. New build is a MSI board with thermaltake fans (some be quiet on my first AIO 360 rad). Hope I dont regret it either!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top