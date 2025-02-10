Lian Li Infinity Fans?

Blackstone
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2007
- Messages
- 4,114
Anyone have any pics, positive or negative experiences?
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Nobody? What is everyone using? Noctua?havent seen anyone mention having them and search shows nothing. googling pics would be easier...
there might be, but no ones said so.Nobody? What is everyone using? Noctua?
Yep. Just ordered a few of the new A14 G2's for my AIO after one of the fans' bearings crapped out (24/7 x 5 yrs of usage, not a bad run for an Arctic fan). Might as well change them all. FWIW, I have nearly 20 year old Noctuas that are still running without issue. The price premium amortizes itself over time.Nobody? What is everyone using? Noctua?
I have and love noctua, but I am going RGB this time. I’m sure I’ll regret it.Yep. Just ordered a few of the new A14 G2's for my AIO after one of the fans' bearings crapped out (24/7 x 5 yrs of usage, not a bad run for an Arctic fan). Might as well change them all. FWIW, I have nearly 20 year old Noctuas that are still running without issue. The price premium amortizes itself over time.
Lol, yep. I always chose ASUS boards and Noctua fans. New build is a MSI board with thermaltake fans (some be quiet on my first AIO 360 rad). Hope I dont regret it either!I have and love noctua, but I am going RGB this time. I’m sure I’ll regret it.