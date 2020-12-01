Lian Li DK-04 $10K desk build

I purchased this beast shortly before I did a complete home remodel several months ago. I am now ready to start building this beautiful case.So I'm still in the cooling design phase.I'm going to purchase an Aquaero setup as well asPurchased:5950X (currently a 5800X but supposedly have a line on the bigger processor)Asus Formula X5704x 32gb RAM (3200) <----- might move this over to the backup rig and grab some faster RAMAX1200iCurrently need advice on the cooling system.I love Alphacool radiators and will most likely use those along with Lian Li RGB unifans to simplify the wiring.1x 480mm rad1x 240mm radCurrently weighing the EK pump that mounts to the back and the distro plate that is shown here.Let me know what you guys think I'd love to have some people who also love PC gaming weigh in.Thanks,PS I have at least one other build planned for an old Case Labs s5 Mercury with pedestal to do after this build.