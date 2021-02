The trick to prevent buzzing on Lian-Li cases is to tension the side panels. I've got a pair of PC-70s, one old style and one new style. The old style one has the middle retention thumbscrew ever so slightly offset from the top and bottom ones so that the panel bows outward, increasing the tension on the panel and eliminating buzz.



The newer one either doesn't have it or it isn't as pronounced so I take advantage of the slight play in the holes and tension it myself. I push the top and bottom of the panel fully in, and pull the middle of the panel fully out. The difference is probably less than a mm, but it cuts the noise from the panels completely.