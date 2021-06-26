Lian Li all brushed aluminum cases

I used to buy these unique cases from Lian Li that had an entirely brushes aluminum exterior.
But it appears that they haven't produced these kind of cases for years. Does anyone know why they stopped making them?
The cases they make now just look like every other manufacturer's offerings in my opinion. And to me they've lost their unique appeal.
Have any other manufacturers started producing cases like those? As I really fancied how they looked.
