Lian Li 011 XL and front USB with X570 boards ?

Hello all

About to start a X570 build based on this case.



My question is that with 4 front 3.1 USB connections , what are you all hooking them to if you are building with a X570 ? Since I can only find one board that has 2 onboard front usb headers. That's the MSI Ace and I am not a fan of that board at all. Also an and in card is not an option for me.



Do I have any other options at all to get all 4 working or am I stuck with just 2 of the type A and the type C?





Thanks Peeps

Scoob