Lian Li 011 XL and front USB with X570 boards ?

scoobert

scoobert

Feb 26, 2005
270
Hello all
About to start a X570 build based on this case.

My question is that with 4 front 3.1 USB connections , what are you all hooking them to if you are building with a X570 ? Since I can only find one board that has 2 onboard front usb headers. That's the MSI Ace and I am not a fan of that board at all. Also an and in card is not an option for me.

Do I have any other options at all to get all 4 working or am I stuck with just 2 of the type A and the type C?


Thanks Peeps
Scoob
 
