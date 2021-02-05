Lian Li 011 Dynamic XL - Vibration (Pulsing Hum)

S

stryfex

n00b
Joined
Nov 12, 2020
Messages
60
Does anyone have this case and experience a pulsing humming sound - seemingly caused by vibration of some kind?

I've been feeling around in there all day trying to pinpoint this hum and I just can't seem to figure it out - driving me nuts

I've tried tightening all the fans or even just touching them or pushing on them to see if I can isolate one...and it doesn't seem to be a fan imbalance thing it's the actual case itself - like the entire thing is experiencing a vibration of some kind (and not always but often). I've tried hugging the case (like leaning on the top of it and holding the 2 side panels and pushing on the front one all at the same time) and it stops - but i can actually feel the case trying to vibrate while i do that (it's pretty slight but it's annoying nonetheless)

could this be caused by too much air in vs out (or vice versa) ? I have 3+3 intake fans and 3+1 exhaust fans
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,207
Sounds like vibration from the fans, resonating and traveling through the case. Check to make sure there aren't any loose cables touching the sides or front of the case, make sure all four feet are touching the floor/desk and not missing the rubber pad.

Also, see if disabling any of the fans causes the vibration to stop. Disconnect all of them, and reconnect one at a time until it starts again. If you disconnected all and it still vibrates, it's likely the gpu or psu fans. Make sure both are secured to the case properly, see if touching the gpu shroud or psu fan grill stops the sound.
 
jerry8169

jerry8169

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 1, 2020
Messages
115
I have the case, no vibrations for me. Running 2x360 rads, 10 fans. I did put a water block on my gpu, but even before didn't have an issue with vibrations. I hope you can track it down and take care of it. Let us know what you find though, in case it does pop up later.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top