Lian Li 011 Dynamic XL - Vibration (Pulsing Hum)

Does anyone have this case and experience a pulsing humming sound - seemingly caused by vibration of some kind?



I've been feeling around in there all day trying to pinpoint this hum and I just can't seem to figure it out - driving me nuts



I've tried tightening all the fans or even just touching them or pushing on them to see if I can isolate one...and it doesn't seem to be a fan imbalance thing it's the actual case itself - like the entire thing is experiencing a vibration of some kind (and not always but often). I've tried hugging the case (like leaning on the top of it and holding the 2 side panels and pushing on the front one all at the same time) and it stops - but i can actually feel the case trying to vibrate while i do that (it's pretty slight but it's annoying nonetheless)



could this be caused by too much air in vs out (or vice versa) ? I have 3+3 intake fans and 3+1 exhaust fans