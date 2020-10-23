Lian li 011 backplate ssd install

Hey guys,Wondering if anyone had any tips on installing an ssd on the lian li 011 backplate (5-6-7):The problem that im having is that the ssd lays pretty flat and close to the metal of the backplate so its really hard to plug in sata power, not enough clearance.Do I need to get thinner sata cables?Do you think I can put my ssd's on stands to rise them a bit or will there not be any clearance to re install the ssd back panel?OOOORRRRany other ideaslet me know what you think, thanks