LG's WOLED 1440p/480hz Confirmed at CES 2024 - Available in Q2

tongshadow
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2023
- Messages
- 78
Who would've imagined that the first 1440p/480hz would an OLED... Now the expensive LCDs are dead for good.
The OLED should be able to make 480hz look like a theoretical 800hz LCD due to instant response times, and the picture wont look like complete crap while doing so.
Hoping for a BFI implementation with ULMB2 and high-end LCDs will be a thing of the past.
https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/lg-di...industrys-first-480hz-oled-panel-for-ces-2024
