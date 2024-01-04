LG's WOLED 1440p/480hz Confirmed at CES 2024 - Available in Q2

T

tongshadow

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 20, 2023
Messages
78
Who would've imagined that the first 1440p/480hz would an OLED... Now the expensive LCDs are dead for good.
The OLED should be able to make 480hz look like a theoretical 800hz LCD due to instant response times, and the picture wont look like complete crap while doing so.
Hoping for a BFI implementation with ULMB2 and high-end LCDs will be a thing of the past.

https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/lg-di...industrys-first-480hz-oled-panel-for-ces-2024
 
vegeta535 said:
27" screen meh. Also screenification in cars? No thanks.
Click to expand...

I mean this thing is most likely targeting those who play a ton of competitive games and isn't 27" more popular for that than 32"? Pretty sure even 24" is probably more popular than 32" for the competitive crowd.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top