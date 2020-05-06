LGA1700 First Mainstream Socket from Intel since LGA1156 to Last Over Two Generations of Processors

erek
Opinion?is it truly the next big mainstay?
"According to a NotebookCheck report, Intel is designing the LGA1700 socket to support at least three future generations of Core processors (that's "Alder Lake-S" and two of its successors). This should give the platform a degree of longevity as it introduces several new computing concepts to the client desktop form-factor, such as heterogenous CPU cores. "Alder Lake-S" combines 8 each of low-power "Gracemont" and high performance "Golden Cove" CPU cores in a setup rivaling the Arm big.LITTLE, where light computing workloads and system idling are completely handled by the low-power cores, while the high-performance cores are only woken up from their power-gated slumber as needed, before being put back to sleep when they're not."
https://www.techpowerup.com/266701/...56-to-last-over-two-generations-of-processors
