LGA1700 First Mainstream Socket from Intel since LGA1156 to Last Over Two Generations of Processors

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,868
Opinion?is it truly the next big mainstay?

"According to a NotebookCheck report, Intel is designing the LGA1700 socket to support at least three future generations of Core processors (that's "Alder Lake-S" and two of its successors). This should give the platform a degree of longevity as it introduces several new computing concepts to the client desktop form-factor, such as heterogenous CPU cores. "Alder Lake-S" combines 8 each of low-power "Gracemont" and high performance "Golden Cove" CPU cores in a setup rivaling the Arm big.LITTLE, where light computing workloads and system idling are completely handled by the low-power cores, while the high-performance cores are only woken up from their power-gated slumber as needed, before being put back to sleep when they're not."

https://www.techpowerup.com/266701/...56-to-last-over-two-generations-of-processors
 
1

1_rick

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
1,070
How much sense does big.LITTLE make in the desktop/laptop space? I would think it would be less useful in the server world, but I don't know. Meaningful use of it will probably require a lot of work at the OS level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top