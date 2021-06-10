LGA 2011 motherboard with no cooler mounts

A

Aku12

Gawd
Joined
Jun 19, 2002
Messages
643
I recently ordered a mITX x79 motherboard from aliexpress. (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001321699528.html)

I got caught of guard building the computer today because the mounting holes do not have threaded inserts in them. every LGA 2011 motherboard I have worked with had them. If you look at the picture at the link above it does show that they do not have them. It came with a plastic bracket with plastic anchors. Is there a way I can get threaded inserts/studs.

I notice LGA 1366 has the same hole spacing but does not have these inserts. Would I be able to use a LGA 1366 backplate or would the back side of the socket interfere with that?

Thanks!
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
7,960
Aku12 said:
I recently ordered a mITX x79 motherboard from aliexpress. (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001321699528.html)

I got caught of guard building the computer today because the mounting holes do not have threaded inserts in them. every LGA 2011 motherboard I have worked with had them. If you look at the picture at the link above it does show that they do not have them. It came with a plastic bracket with plastic anchors. Is there a way I can get threaded inserts/studs.

I notice LGA 1366 has the same hole spacing but does not have these inserts. Would I be able to use a LGA 1366 backplate or would the back side of the socket interfere with that?

Thanks!
Click to expand...
The hole spacing is the same on about 14 different Intel sockets. So, yes.
 
D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,401
You could probably cut the "ends" off the 1366 plate, the threaded screws that go through the board to the socket clamp mechanism are in a different location so you can't use it directly with a 2011 socket. They also have plastic notched keys on the 2011/2011-3/2066 sockets so you can't use an x79 socket on an x99 or x299 either lol.

There are some on ebay though as an example:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/303294364512?hash=item469dc0bb60:g:ApIAAOSwVttbCiAr
https://www.ebay.com/itm/3241048507...LbV6ssWtzHZJfuQEmWbvgH3huek9T5FgaAilfEALw_wcB
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top