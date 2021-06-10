LGA 2011 motherboard with no cooler mounts

I recently ordered a mITX x79 motherboard from aliexpress. (https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005001321699528.html)
I got caught of guard building the computer today because the mounting holes do not have threaded inserts in them. every LGA 2011 motherboard I have worked with had them. If you look at the picture at the link above it does show that they do not have them. It came with a plastic bracket with plastic anchors. Is there a way I can get threaded inserts/studs.
I notice LGA 1366 has the same hole spacing but does not have these inserts. Would I be able to use a LGA 1366 backplate or would the back side of the socket interfere with that?
Thanks!
I got caught of guard building the computer today because the mounting holes do not have threaded inserts in them. every LGA 2011 motherboard I have worked with had them. If you look at the picture at the link above it does show that they do not have them. It came with a plastic bracket with plastic anchors. Is there a way I can get threaded inserts/studs.
I notice LGA 1366 has the same hole spacing but does not have these inserts. Would I be able to use a LGA 1366 backplate or would the back side of the socket interfere with that?
Thanks!