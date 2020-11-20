LG55CX How to Keep Gsync - Dolby Atmos system if GPU only has 1 HDMI?

So I have the new LG 55CX Gsync TV and I have the Creative Sonic Carrier Dolby atmos sound bar. How do I get it to work with Atmos and still mantain Gsync 120hz?



I realized after spending this boat load of money that to utilize the Sonic Carrier as my speaker with Dolby ATMOS it NEEDS HDMI.



Prior I had the samsung JS9000 and I connected via HDMI my 3090 to the Sonic Carrier and another HDMI from the Sonic Carrier to the TV.



Worked REALLY Well.



My concern now is, that if I do the same drill:

PC --> SOnic Carrier ---> TV I will lose Gsync due to this intermediary. Is there a sound card or something I could by that would have HDMI audio so I can run Audio to the Sonic Carrier and not worry about the video aspect?



Otherwise my dream of having Dolby Atmos, 120hz Gsync is lost. I cannot be the only one with a high end sound system who wants to connect it to the PC and still be able to stream Dolby Atmos movies at this resolution.



would LOVE ANY FEEDBACK. I have not connected this yet, but I my gut instinct is blaring that I have a problem.



Thanks!