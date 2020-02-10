AltTabbins
[H]ard as it Gets
LG V60 leak shows off quad-cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more
Traditionally, LG's spring release cycle has been based around the G-series phones. However, signs increasingly point to LG moving the V-series to the
I don't get why LG gets the flack that it does. They are the only brand out there that I feel like consistantly listens to what people wants and puts them in the their phones.
Amazing DAC? Check.
Amp that is powerful enough to drive high end headphones? Check.
"We want more battery life"? 5000 mAh battery Check.
Thats just from the leak. Theres possibilities of high refresh rate micro LED displays, lower price points, and a host of other features that other makes seem to forget about.