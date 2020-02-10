braamer said: 1. Bootloop

2. Very slow android updates

3. Horrendous resale value



I have owned a number of LG phones and have for the most part been very happy with them.



LG Optimus - very happy with it as my first smartphone.

Nexus 4 - great little phone.

LG G4 - the G4 was good, not great, until it started to bootloop. LG did fix it for free.

LG V30 - really, really liked this phone. One of my all-time favorites.

LG V40 ThinQ - felt like a step back from the V30, but still good.

LG G7 ThinQ - not very impressive, decent overall, but wouldn't buy again. Click to expand...

I'm guilty of not giving LG a shot. I had a really bad experience with the G4. The oversharpening of the display actually gave me headaches. I would get motion sickness using it (its the only display on any device I've ever used that would do that). I've always wanted to try out one of the V line though, especially since I started to get into entry level audiophile stuff. Having a really nice DAC and an onboard amp that can drive my high ohm headphones sounds really nice.