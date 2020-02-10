LG V60

AltTabbins

AltTabbins

[H]ard as it Gets
Jul 29, 2005
www.androidpolice.com

LG V60 leak shows off quad-cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and more

Traditionally, LG's spring release cycle has been based around the G-series phones. However, signs increasingly point to LG moving the V-series to the
I don't get why LG gets the flack that it does. They are the only brand out there that I feel like consistantly listens to what people wants and puts them in the their phones.

Amazing DAC? Check.
Amp that is powerful enough to drive high end headphones? Check.
"We want more battery life"? 5000 mAh battery Check.

Thats just from the leak. Theres possibilities of high refresh rate micro LED displays, lower price points, and a host of other features that other makes seem to forget about.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Jun 7, 2004
I own a V40 myself. Love it. I too don't understand the love for Samsung (for example).

With that said, I do miss having an IR Blaster. My old HTC One M8 had the blaster built into the power button (on top of phone). Button placement on the V40 is frustrating.

When traveling (with the HTC) and the hotel TV was a mess, I just downloaded a profile and zap right to it. Very convenient.
 
B

braamer

[H]ard|Gawd
Jun 28, 2004
AltTabbins said:
I don't get why LG gets the flack that it does. They are the only brand out there that I feel like consistantly listens to what people wants and puts them in the their phones.
1. Bootloop
2. Very slow android updates
3. Horrendous resale value

I have owned a number of LG phones and have for the most part been very happy with them.

LG Optimus - very happy with it as my first smartphone.
Nexus 4 - great little phone.
LG G4 - the G4 was good, not great, until it started to bootloop. LG did fix it for free.
LG V30 - really, really liked this phone. One of my all-time favorites.
LG V40 ThinQ - felt like a step back from the V30, but still good.
LG G7 ThinQ - not very impressive, decent overall, but wouldn't buy again.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

[H]ard as it Gets
Jul 29, 2005
cjcox said:
With that said, I do miss having an IR Blaster. My old HTC One M8 had the blaster built into the power button (on top of phone).
I know I have my rose colored nostalgia glasses on, but that M8 was probably my favorite phone of all time. Across the board. It had everything I wanted except for a Samsung amoled. When it came out, the only other metal phones were iPhones. It felt incredible.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Jun 7, 2004
AltTabbins said:
I know I have my rose colored nostalgia glasses on, but that M8 was probably my favorite phone of all time. Across the board. It had everything I wanted except for a Samsung amoled. When it came out, the only other metal phones were iPhones. It felt incredible.
Agreed, even the follow on phones from HTC were not nearly as nice (slowly dropping features and quality). It's help make HTC the company it is today :)
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

[H]ard as it Gets
Jul 29, 2005
braamer said:
1. Bootloop
2. Very slow android updates
3. Horrendous resale value

I have owned a number of LG phones and have for the most part been very happy with them.

LG Optimus - very happy with it as my first smartphone.
Nexus 4 - great little phone.
LG G4 - the G4 was good, not great, until it started to bootloop. LG did fix it for free.
LG V30 - really, really liked this phone. One of my all-time favorites.
LG V40 ThinQ - felt like a step back from the V30, but still good.
LG G7 ThinQ - not very impressive, decent overall, but wouldn't buy again.
I'm guilty of not giving LG a shot. I had a really bad experience with the G4. The oversharpening of the display actually gave me headaches. I would get motion sickness using it (its the only display on any device I've ever used that would do that). I've always wanted to try out one of the V line though, especially since I started to get into entry level audiophile stuff. Having a really nice DAC and an onboard amp that can drive my high ohm headphones sounds really nice.
 
