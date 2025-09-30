LG Unveils World's First 6K Monitor With Thunderbolt 5 for Professional Creators

erek
“Visually striking as well as powerful, the monitor's 4-side Virtually Borderless design delivers a clean, minimalist aesthetic and immersive viewing experience. Ergonomic tilt and pivot adjustments allow for comfortable long-session editing and make it ideal for vertical-format content such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Thunderbolt 5 also helps reduce cable clutter, keeping workspaces neat while enabling flexible multi-monitor configurations.
"With many video editors now managing high-volume, multi-project workflows, the need for ultra-high-resolution displays with precise color and fast connectivity has never been greater," said YS Lee, head of the IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "A future-proof display of uncompromising quality, the new UltraFine evo 6K more than meets this need, helping professional creators work faster, smarter and deliver their best results."
The UltraFine evo 6K monitor will begin its rollout in late September in South Korea and Japan, with a global launch including the U.S. and Europe to follow in October.
[Editor's note: the LG 32U990A has an MSRP of US$1999.99]
Source: LG Electronics”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341486/...-with-thunderbolt-5-for-professional-creators
