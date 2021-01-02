LG Unveils Its 1st QNED Mini LED TV with Up to 2500 Dimming Zones

"LG has announced the company's first Mini LED TV lineup ahead of CES 2021. Marketed as "QNED MiniLED", these TVs will feature Mini LED backlighting for greater contrast range, as well as combined quantum dot and NanoCell technology for richer colour expression. LG quotes almost 30,000 MiniLEDs and nearly 2500 local dimming zones on its flagship 86-inch 8K QNED Mini LED TV, contributing to a one million to 1 contrast ratio. LG's QNED Mini LED televisions will sit between the top-tier OLED and the more affordable Nanocell LED LCD within the South Korean brand's 2021 TV hierarchy.



*Update 29 December 2020:* LG has reached out and clarified that QNED should be pronounced as Q-N-E-D, i.e. individual characters, not Q-NED as we have done in this video."



