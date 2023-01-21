LG Ultragear 27" OLED 240hz 1440P 27GR95QE-B

Comixbooks said: I just want a monitor with less eye fatigue I think I'll pick this up when it's officially instock. Just don't want to wait around a month for a preorder. Or either when NewEgg or Amazon has it instock. Click to expand...

Just FYI I ordered direct from LG's website (the pre-order option) on the 23rd and it just arrived today! Dunno if that situation has changed, but definitely no waiting on my end.First impressions! (Keep an eye out for things marked "EDIT" as I'll add additional thoughts/findings as I have them.)- After playing with two different 32" panels (an edge-lit ASUS ROG model around this price and a much pricier FALD ASUS ProArt model), both with issues (too much blooming, especially on the edge-lit, but I wasn't thrilled on the FALD either tbh...also lots of dead pixel/coming back from standby issues on the latter), it's going to take some getting used to to go back to the smaller size, but I think I'm really gonna like this thing.- This panel is so thin and light compared to those (even smaller size aside). I've forgotten just how thin OLED is. Obviously the back with the LED's (and I'd assume cooling) sticks out a bit, but it's a really slick-looking design with a really solid stand. The ProArt wobbled when I typed (to be fair, it was choooonky and super heavy) and there's really not much appreciable as far as that with this one.- I was a bit concerned with color out of the box since I don't believe this comes pre-calibrated like the ASUS. That said, on SDR using the sRGB mode, it looks quite pleasing to my eyes, and better than I liked either ASUS in sRGB mode. (To be fair, it may have a touch of extra saturation, which I tend to like, but it's definitely not overkill and reminds me a lot of the 27" Dell I'm originally coming from as far as how it feels [not a bad thing]). Gamer 1 and 2 don't look bad either, and if you're looking for the brightest settings, Calibration 1 and 2 appear a bit brighter to me, though also not as warm as sRGB (and the settings are locked out; I'm assuming changeable only with the calibration software). For now, I'm sticking with sRGB.- As others have stated, Brightness out of the box is 100%. It's definitely not blindingly bright and certain modes are a bit dim. As I type this, I'm in a room environmentally lit (cloud covered day with a bit of sunlight peeking through), and it's fine (and very easy on the eyes, actually). I'd expect it'd be fine on a sunny day too. But most of my gaming, etc., is at night in a dark room, and I think it'll be bright enough for me. If you have a really bright room though, or if you like your picture very bright, it might be an issue. Normally I've calibrated monitors (not a full calibration - just brightness) down to ~160 nits (where my TV is also at as I do like a touch of brightness over reference), and with this, I'll just leave it at 100%, which feels somewhere around there without having tested it. Truthfully, would I like a bit more brightness headroom and set it a bit brighter maybe? Sure. But given the compromises of the other panels I experienced, I think this is one I can live pretty happily with for my use cases, especially given the perfect contrast.- I don't have any issue with text clarity - seems like this will be more than adequate for me for work, etc. Maybe a smidge less clear than on the 32" IPS's, but hardly noticeable and very readable for me.- I took a quick glance through three different full-screen slides (gray, white, and not very applicable but black too). Panel uniformity is exceptional, probably the best I've ever seen on any monitor/TV. At a glance, no dead pixels that I can tell. [I tend not to dwell on these things as I honestly don't hope to notice them if there is, but I like taking a quick glance where I'd see any major issues, so I just scrolled through the slides a few times and no major issues pop out.]EDIT: Still very impressed by panel uniformity and stand by it being one of the clearest panels I've seen. However, I have noticed some slight vertical banding on a very dark gray background. It only seems to happen on a very specific shade, oddly, though I can remember something similar (though worse) on the only OLED TV I ever owned several years ago. Just something I noticed and not something I expect will bother me at all.- Coating is fine for me. Glossy might have been preferred, but I don't feel like this coating should be too much of an interference personally. That said, apart from an OLED TV I had way back and a plasma TV before that, every monitor I've ever had (outside of CRT's) has been matte, so it could be a case of not knowing what I'm missing.- Controls via the monitor are just a single button. You press it once to cycle or hold it for "OK". It's a little obtuse feeling, but fortunately it comes with a nice little remote you can quickly access things with. The battery installation is a bit of a pain tho (screw and little included screwdriver, which I couldn't get to budge so actually used my own screwdriver for better torque lol).EDIT: Also, I just realized only some controls (input, brightness, volume) are available via the button. However, if you do lose the remote, LG does have software that allows control of the monitor through the PC using a mouse and program as well that seems to work well.- Automatic Brightness Limiting isn't super noticeable in SDR, but it is very noticeable in Windows 11 HDR, mainly because highlights in HDR are brighter. (For example, the text as I'm typing here is much brighter in HDR mode, but if I go to say a full-screen white Google page, I really notice it dimming down [fast but dramatic and you definitely see it happen]). HDR has fewer modes and only has Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, and Vivid. Gamer 1 and 2 look pretty good to me (albeit quite a bit different; Gamer 1 seems the most natural/pleasing to my eyes; 2 bumps up the saturation and adds sharpness - it seems cooler as well). Settings are largely locked out on the HDR modes and even a lot of the SDR modes, but Gamer 1 and 2 in SDR allows setting some stuff (gamma, temperature, etc.); they don't appear to allow you to change those variables in HDR mode for some reason.- My initial plan was to use HDR mode in Windows 11, and that's what I was doing on the other monitors. However, after playing around with it, I think I'll stick with SDR (probably in sRGB mode, though I may look into what I'd need for the Calibration modes) because of the Automatic Brightness Limiting, which I don't notice hardly at all in SDR. I may play with HDR in select games, though. I do feel like HDR pops more and is definitely more effective on monitors that can go brighter than most OLEDs.- Popped into a game in both SDR and HDR to compare. It looked quite good in both and honestly would be a tough call, though I definitely didn't feel nearly as much impact as I did on the local dimming monitors or I do on consoles on my Sony FALD TV. I could also detect the ABL a bit more on HDR, though not nearly as dramatic as in Windows.EDIT: After playing with it a bit more in the one HDR game I tried (Genshin Impact), I do think colors are more vibrant/impactful in HDR, so would probably play with it on, at least in this game. I'll probably still take it on a case by case basis.EDIT 2: So I realized something I didn't know before. Win11 Auto HDR is pseudo-HDR for games that don't support it, and apparently Genshin Impact doesn't support HDR natively on PC. (This confused me because it DOES support native HDR on Playstation 5, so I just assumed). I do think the effect in Genshin is good, but another game I try that supports the "Auto HDR" is Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, and I didn't like those results. I plan to try a native HDR game to see what that's like. I'll probably stick to what games support.EDIT 3: So I just played around quite a bit with Cyberpunk 2077, which has native HDR, and I gotta say...it looked awesome! I did take a while dialing in settings (set maximum brightness to about 700 nits, as that's where the sun started to get washed out if I went higher, paper white to 160 nits, and then tone mapping to 1.30 for some nice contrast, and it looks darn good). I am pretty impressed - highlights looked very good, and I didn't notice a whole lot of ABL.- Playing a game in 240 Hz feels unbelievably smooth. I can't say I notice that much difference over 120, but it sure feels buttery.- EDIT Additon: Comes out of standby nice and quick (decided to use DisplayPort). One of the issues I had with the ProArt was it was super slow to come out of Standby and once just refused to without unplugging/replugging.- This is a FIRST first impression as I only got this set up hours ago and am still evaluating. That said, I feel much happier with this than I have been with the compromises on the 32's. The main compromises here are 1.) Risk of burn-in, which is why I avoided OLED for a long time, and 2.) The limit in brightness, especially for HDR. I've decided as far as OLED risk, this is much cheaper than most FALD options (G8 aside, which I also considered but didn't try since I think it would have similar issues to the other FALD I tried), so even if I HAD to replace it (and I'm told burn-in is much less common than in the old days), it'd be cheaper than going with a display I'm just not happy with. As far as brightness, I know HDR in general is a mixed bag, so I'll take it on a game-by-game basis, but I think for many games, I'll be happy with really nice SDR.- Bottom line/TLDR is, I think I'm pretty happy, as long as I can get accustomed to the limited brightness.