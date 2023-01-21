LG Ultragear 27" OLED 240hz 1440P 27GR95QE-B

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 19,779
Started a thread because these are dropping on Jan 23rd 2023
Last edited:
LG is offering the desktop panel in a glossy format to monitor vendors that ask for glossy version.I was ready to jump on this but I saw its a matte screen.. oh hell no. Nope. Uh uh.
LG is offering the desktop panel in a glossy format to monitor vendors that ask for glossy version.
Check for announcements of glossy OLEDs. Dough announced one for the Spectrum glossy 27" 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor, there might be others soon too.
Petition your favourite monitor brand to ask for the glossy option.
Just don't buy that one though. Dough is Eve which is pretty close to a scam. People are still waiting for their orders for their previous LCD model from last year.Dough announced one for the Spectrum glossy 27" 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor, there might be others soon too.
Thanks for the insight! I appreciate your views on display tech so you've made me feel less concerned, but still not totally happy about matte coatings on OLEDs.BTW, what I noticed that some of the OLED coatings are slightly semigloss, moreso than a typical esports LD.
Still matte but definitely way more glossy than LCD coatings I've seen. The Xeneon Flex seems to be far glossier than an old BenQ 144Hz monitor or ASUS 240Hz monitor (various monitors lying around my office), if you need a reference point. Those monitors need to survive the bright stadium esports lighting so they need to be way more matte, but I definitely agree OLED matte coatings need to be glossier. And it definitely is.
That being said, I need to compare more coatings, however, reviewers should do some tests on the coatings.
Most offices have intermediate lighting, e.g. a lamp that's on in the same room, behind the screen. So some models seem to aim for the Goldilocks Compromise (even if imperfectly).
For example -- My Corsair Xeneon Flex unit, sitting here on my desk (now that reviewers have posted reviews, I can talk a bit more without worrying about NDAs, given my current line of work is on 240Hz OLEDs), has stunning contrast in mildly-lit rooms. I have a window about 15 feet to the left, but the rest of the room has no windows, and I have two lamps turned on. My ambient light is less than a brightly lit office, but brighter than most esports cave. So I come from that angle, that the matte coating has some benefits through parts of the day, without sacrificing too much OLED contrast at night. However, I do adore glossy screens too, though know their pros/cons.
...Note: For those who ask, please know that I am not reviewing OLED monitors -- I'm actually working on other aspects (e.g. laboratory quality testing etc). I leave actual testing to review websites, many who are users of various Blur Busters invention, and it is not my business to compete with reviewers who use my tools....
...Note 2: Yes, I love the flat during Visual Studio work, and the curve during gaming. I'm not big on curved monitors, but this is a fantastic curved monitor for curved-haters. It's kind of crazy to have that option to add or remove a curve on the monitor. The curve is continual adjustable to any radius from perfectly flat to 800R, or any slight curve in between, to make sure my head is in the perfect sweet spot (center of the curved arc), based on my preferred viewing distance. I'm always in the sweet spot in Flight Simulator 2020. If you don't want a dedicated sim rig and you want something MUCH more convenient and reliable than multimonitor, this is an unorthodox chameleon option to turn an ordinary office/dorm/bedroom/tidy/neat computer desk (that isn't a dedicated rig) temporarily into something almost rig-worthy, then back to good old-fashioned clutter-free distraction-free office productivity, bringing out the Thrustmaster and then putting it away, resulting in a super-tidy office desk ready to continue mudaniety, in no time flat....
Regardless, assuming the ASUS uses a similar coating, I can say that the coating seems to be (mostly) a non-issue for me. The low DPI of a 45" 2560x1440 means high frames per second per square inch, and that is my priority -- I'll sacrifice a little dpi to get more framerate per square foot (or square meter) of display -- so I can get 240fps 240Hz "near 0ms GtG" strobeless motion blur reduction across all the 45" -- so the lower density pixels aren't smeared noticeably to my eyes by the semigloss antiglare. The two things (A) lower pixel density; and (B) semi gloss, eliminates a lot of the contrast-degrade disadvantage, which is usually more noticeable at higher pixel densities as lower pixel density reduce matte-coating-related contrast-reducing blooms around pixels, etc. In fact, photographs of subpixels are extremely visible without major contrast ratio reduction. But my room is not your room, and vice-versa. Just saying the antiglare coating doesn't seem to blast major disadvantage on my personal desk, for my specific room lighting, at least for the Corsair unit. Make sure you also have a lintfree cloth, the light semigloss antiglare is glossy enough picks up fingerprints easily.
To estimate the semi-glossiness of my OLED coating, if I put my smartphone lockscreen next to the If I hold up a smartphone 90-degree perpendicular against the display, smartphone left or right edge touching the display -- I can read the reflected image of the lockscreen clock! (digits are blurry but readable) I can't do that on any of my ASUS or BenQ LCD monitors (smartphone screen reflection is a complete blur even for the big lockscreen clock digits). So the Corsair Flex "semigloss matte" coating seems significantly glossier than a typical esports monitor. But that's just an observation, and I should caveat that my unit is not a mass-production unit...
People still notice OLED's improved contrast on both LG and Samsung, including the Alienware matte coating, so while a tradeoff, it's something that an end user has to decide for themselves.
Not all matte coatings are the same, and sometimes manufacturers try to do a compromise (semigloss matte). It also protects the OLED, given that OLED pixels are illuminating less than a millimeter away from my finger touching the monitor -- so protective coatings are useful insurance for a desktop monitor too. So kinda a compromise -- but it works out contrast-excellently for my specific room lighting regime.
That being said, I'm extremely glad there will be full glossy option(s) available for the need.
TIP: Always download Better ClearType Tuner on any OLED, regardless of LG or Samsung, and play around with the settings to optimize the quality of text, while viewing a few webpages of various color text. Out of box text can sometimes have problems, then it looks much better after tuned.
Just FYI I ordered direct from LG's website (the pre-order option) on the 23rd and it just arrived today! Dunno if that situation has changed, but definitely no waiting on my end.I just want a monitor with less eye fatigue I think I'll pick this up when it's officially instock. Just don't want to wait around a month for a preorder. Or either when NewEgg or Amazon has it instock.
Just looked into this. I didn't see it before because for sRGB, which is what I primarily use, the "SMART ENERGY SAVING" option (2nd scroll down under General) was grayed out so not selectable.sgupta I've read online that this display having low brightness is only because EcoMode is on by default, can you confirm?
You just made my day, Chief... So good to have you here 👍🏻LG is offering the desktop panel in a glossy format to monitor vendors that ask for glossy version.
Check for announcements of glossy OLEDs. Dough announced one for the Spectrum glossy 27" 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor, there might be others soon too.
Petition your favourite monitor brand to ask for the glossy option.
As far as I know, there isn't an SDR slider for brightness in Win11 per se, at least not in the same place the HDR slider is when it's enabled. (I know there is a Calibrate Display Color tool for Windows, and I honestly haven't tried that yet as I've been so pleased I haven't felt the need. I should play with it tho').Does the HDR or SDR slider in Windows 11 do anything for brightness?
sgupta How it the VRR experience? I see people talk online about OLEDs not doing VRR very well because it causes flicker. Is this really noticeable?
Also, is the screen bright enough to be calibrated at 120 Nits, this is typically what I use since I do some Graphic Design, so I typically calibrate my screen at that brightness. Not necessarily a big deal for me since I do have a ProArt as well on my other PC that I mainly do graphic design on, but sometimes I do like to do some stuff on my gaming rig.
I'm considering ditching my FALD 4K Display and buying this to use for a few years until 4K OLED equivalents come out.
I have both that and the AW3423DW at home currently. I am sending the LG back because of the brightness, but I didn't have any issues with the text like I do with the AW. I had ClearTypeTuner setup for the AW before even plugging in the LG, maybe those settings carried over? I don't want to unpack it again, but it was basically IPS like for me in terms of clarity on the LG.How bad is the text on this thing on the LG website people are saying the text isn't readable not sure if they have cleartype enabled ect..
Could you take a picture of the monitor up close with a game loaded?
Text looks great to my eyes and I haven't found readability to be any problem whatsoever. If you get super close you can notice fringing but honestly I can't see it hardly at all in normal use. I took a few shots of the screen with my phone for some examples. (Keep in mind you'll see some moire artifacts simply because of the phone - it isn't apparent IRL). I did check Cleartype settings - it is enabled, but I didn't modify them at all from the default.How bad is the text on this thing on the LG website people are saying the text isn't readable not sure if they have cleartype enabled ect..
Could you take a picture of the monitor up close with a game loaded?
I'm reading the reviews on LGs store page some of the complaints seems pretty legit low brightness being the major complaint. Which is the problem I have with almost any IPS I ever bought using a VA now. I think I'm going to wait it out as much as I want it don't want to get stuck with a bomb. I asked on the Dead space forums on Steam if people had issues with Brightness in the game some guy owned the Alienware and had no problem said there are no crushing black but I would have to see it in person.
I honestly think it's going to be one of those things that is going to depend a lot on personal preferences and what a person can live with as far as compromises, since there's still not a perfect display technology without a compromise somewhere. There are plenty of people who swear by the FALD monitors like I tried, but I just couldn't live with the local dimming performance in desktop applications (not to mention pixel defects and issues coming out of standby on the expensive ProArt). I honestly can't see myself going back to an IPS panel (so long as burn-in doesn't become a problem quickly, which might be the one exception). And VA I haven't tried but don't think I could be happy with the colors.
Why would you enable local dimming in desktop applications? Also, why not go with the PG32UQX or XG32UG instead of the ProArt? Those don't have the standby issue of the ProArt, and they are better and less expensive for "non-professional" use.
Was gonna pick it up at some point anyways. Sure:Can you take a photo of DeadSpace? If you own the game? Or any Dark game or a game with a Night Sequence. I asked on TY he Steam forums about Deadspace seems fine on other Oled monitors but wasn't sure about this one. Maybe takea photo of 50 percent brightness and 100 percent. I still want this monitor or the ASUS.
Thanks for posting those screenshots I usually run my monitors dark so was wondering what it would look like at 50% Brightness.