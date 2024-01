LG UltraGear 27" OLED 1440P @ 240Hz for $675 @ Best Buy after recycling any monitor

Just picked up this LG 27" 1440P OLED at Best Buy for $675 (pre-tax) after trading in an e-waste 1080P 60Hz TN panel I had in storage. In-store only and their recycle promotion is good for 10% off any LG monitor and ends on 4/27, full terms here. Just walk in with your recycled monitor (working/broken/missing parts dont matter as long as there's a serial#) and take it to the customer service desk. Make sure you mention the promotion clearly or else they'll just think you're dropping off e-waste and have to start over to get the discount.This monitor replaced my Gigabyte M27Q Pro 27" 165Hz IPS display and it's just a feast for the old eye holes. Here's RTINGs review on this monitor , although I'm sure if this is the exact same SKU, but the specs line up.