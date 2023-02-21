LG UltraFine 4K Thunderbolt only monitor....

Has anyone have any experience with LG Thunderbolt monitors?
I have T480s from Lenovo with Thunderbolt, and upon trying with two different cables nothing was displayed on screen...
This is the monitor in question...
https://www.lg.com/us/support/product/lg-24MD4KL-B.AUS
It only has thunderbolt, no HDMI, DP etc...
