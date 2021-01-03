LG To Showcase This 48-Inch Auto-Bending OLED 120Hz Gaming Display At CES 2021

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,551
"But the bendable part of the display isn't the only innovation coming from LG; the display surface can also double as a speaker. The entire panel can vibrate to produce sound, which makes it seem as though speech and audio effects are being projected directly from on-screen characters rather than from off to the sides or below the display. This function is carried out by a 0.6mm ultra slim film exciter that vibrates the display while at the same time keeping the TV's thickness to a minimum.
We must say that this is a rather interesting concept for a gaming-centric TV, however, we'd imagine that a production version will be quite expensive. Big screen OLED TVs aren't cheap by any means today, and adding user-selectable adjustments to the screen curvature is only going to further add to the cost. Throw in the trick vibrating display doubling as a speaker and this is something that will likely only be accessible to the most elite gamers out there.
With that being said, we're glad to see companies like LG Display out there innovating in this space and giving us something to look forward to in the future as these features filter down to the masses."
https://hothardware.com/news/lg-48-inch-bendable-cso-oled-display
We must say that this is a rather interesting concept for a gaming-centric TV, however, we'd imagine that a production version will be quite expensive. Big screen OLED TVs aren't cheap by any means today, and adding user-selectable adjustments to the screen curvature is only going to further add to the cost. Throw in the trick vibrating display doubling as a speaker and this is something that will likely only be accessible to the most elite gamers out there.
With that being said, we're glad to see companies like LG Display out there innovating in this space and giving us something to look forward to in the future as these features filter down to the masses."
https://hothardware.com/news/lg-48-inch-bendable-cso-oled-display