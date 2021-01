LG to make a 42" OLED panel in 2021!

yeah any time you put "pro" in the name it seems to vastly bump up the price. It wouldn't surprise me if this was in the $2000 range. I mean you had that little 20 inch Asus OLED going for like $4000 https://www.asus.com/us/Monitors/ProArt-PQ22UC/ also whats up with that design LG? I know a lot are "looks don't matter" but its an OLED and seems like a missed opportunity to showcase how thin they could be made. Get people going "ohh whats that?!" Instead it looks like a bog standard display (with thick bezels even lol)I'm more excited about the 42 inch because... okay I found the youtube video I was trying to remember when I was typing this. So this was just a few months back and mentions that LG has 2 fabs and they are both "8.5G" (the 8.5 refers to the size of panels Lg can produce) 2500mm x 2200mm.So for example:6 pieces of 55in display around 91% efficiency (in terms of unused material)Or 3x 65in panels w/ a utilization rate of 64% (discarding a lot more unused material vs the 55inch)And can only produce 2x 48in panels for every 2 77in panelsHowever something must have changed since then because LG is also coming out with an 82 inch display. The video mentions that the LG 10.5 gen (P10) fab will come out in a few years time, so maybe LG is making 1x 82 inch panel and using the rest of the substrate is used for the 42 or maybe even 30in displays. Also of note in the video is that the number of 48in panels is dependent on the number of 77in panels, which is why you don't see the 48 drop too much in price...so i suspect that this will also be the case with the 42inch panel