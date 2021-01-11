LG to make a 42" OLED panel in 2021!

This just says LG Display is going to offer a 42" panel for sale. I don't believe LG has actually confirmed anywhere that they will be selling a 42" OLED monitor or TV using this panel. Given their prior reluctance to take their OLED brand downmarket, I could see them not releasing a set using this panel. This would have to launch right around $1200 or less to have any attractiveness at all as an actual TV and its still going to be a very niche monitor size.



If the panel isn't going to be used for LG branded sets it could be 2nd half of the year before we see a third party releasing a product using this panel.