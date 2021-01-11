LG to make a 42" OLED panel in 2021!

K

kasakka

http://www.lgdisplay.com/eng/prcenter/newsView?articleMgtNo=5299

That came out of nowhere and is a very pleasant surprise. If they make a TV with this panel this year, it will probably be available next summer based on when the CX 48" was available. Have to heavily consider if I want to upgrade from my 48" model to that or not.

A 42" 4K would have the same 104.9 PPI as a 28" 1440p screen so not too far off from the 27" 1440p 108.79 PPI.

Visual size difference: http://displaywars.com/42-inch-16x9-vs-48-inch-16x9

I tried looking at how it would look vs my 48" and it is definitely a good reduction in size. You would still want it further back compared to most desktop displays but I would no longer recommend the 1+ meter distances.
 
S

Sancus

Damn that's awesome. I think you could reasonably use this on a standard 30" deep desk without going mad, maybe with the right monitor arm depending on how much space the stand takes up.
 
K

kasakka

Sancus said:
Damn that's awesome. I think you could reasonably use this on a standard 30" deep desk without going mad, maybe with the right monitor arm depending on how much space the stand takes up.
I feel like that would still be stretching it. I felt about 80 cm on the 48" was the minimum palatable viewing distance and my current 1m is way better. But maybe say 90 cm would be pretty good.

If LG does not redesign its stock stand then expect to still want a floorstand or wall mount because the stock stand pokes out a lot from the back and is not very good for putting the screen at the very edge of a table. I have my 48" on a monitor arm before getting a floor stand and the monitor arm was a bit too limiting.
 
N

Necere

Not only that:

"The company is set to strengthen its lineup by producing 83-inch and 42-inch OLED TV displays starting this year, adding to the existing 88-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 48-inch OLED TV displays. It also plans to significantly expand its mid-range TV display lineup down to the 20-30-inch range, enhancing not only TV, but also gaming, mobility, and personal display options," announced LG Display.

Update: In two separate statements to FlatpanelsHD, LG Display confirmed that the mention of 20-30-inch displays above are in fact OLED displays. It did not say when it is planning to start mass production.
Source

A 30" OLED monitor from LG this year, maybe? Though 2022 seems more likely.
 
B

burburbur

This just says LG Display is going to offer a 42" panel for sale. I don't believe LG has actually confirmed anywhere that they will be selling a 42" OLED monitor or TV using this panel. Given their prior reluctance to take their OLED brand downmarket, I could see them not releasing a set using this panel. This would have to launch right around $1200 or less to have any attractiveness at all as an actual TV and its still going to be a very niche monitor size.

If the panel isn't going to be used for LG branded sets it could be 2nd half of the year before we see a third party releasing a product using this panel.
 
K

kasakka

burburbur said:
This just says LG Display is going to offer a 42" panel for sale. I don't believe LG has actually confirmed anywhere that they will be selling a 42" OLED monitor or TV using this panel. Given their prior reluctance to take their OLED brand downmarket, I could see them not releasing a set using this panel. This would have to launch right around $1200 or less to have any attractiveness at all as an actual TV and its still going to be a very niche monitor size.

If the panel isn't going to be used for LG branded sets it could be 2nd half of the year before we see a third party releasing a product using this panel.
I don't see why they would need to price this lower than the 48" model. They can sell it as an upscale monitor for more money. I would expect it has some attractiveness as a TV in Asian countries where small apartments are the norm so having a massive TV in your living room is not a good option.

LG has usually been the first to release actual consumer models using their panels. The 48" size of last year was not seen from any other vendor I think.

From LG's press release:

LG Display is planning to apply its advanced next-generation OLED technology to high-end TV models that will be launched this year and gradually expand its adoption. In addition, the company is set to strengthen its lineup by producing 83-inch and 42-inch OLED TV displays starting this year, adding to the existing 88-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 48-inch OLED TV displays. It also plans to significantly expand its mid-range TV display lineup down to the 20-30-inch range, enhancing not only TV, but also gaming, mobility, and personal display options.
I think the question here will be how to read that. Do we regard LG Display as just the panel manufacturer or do we apply that to say they have a 42" TV also being released. I guess we will know in a few days as more CES announcements are made. In any case I have edited the title to reflect this in case it's just a panel and we will not see it in a consumer display this year.
 
R

Rainstar

Can give parents my 48CX for a 42C1 easily being able to sit closer would change my plans I went with an island setup with wireless keyboard and mouse. 3.6 feet away
 
H

highlander2607

Whether LG releases a tv with this panel or not just the fact LG Display is making a smaller size is great. Someone will pick it up and make a tv. Now the question is who and will it even be made for gaming.
 
E

exlink

38” OLED UW monitor with 120Hz refresh for $1500 or less and you have my attention. 43” 16:9 is still far too big for me.

But we’ll probably get more appealing MicroLED monitors before we get more appealing OLED monitors. Which is more ideal as that should also alleviate any burn-in concerns.
 
V

vegeta535

kasakka said:
No mention of refresh rate unfortunately but I expect this will be 60 Hz and very, very expensive.

But what a time to live in, maybe in 2-3 years OLED on the desktop is a very viable high end option.
I don't see why it wouldn't be at least 120hz. Expensive it will be I am sure.
 
K

kasakka

exlink said:
38” OLED UW monitor with 120Hz refresh for $1500 or less and you have my attention. 43” 16:9 is still far too big for me.

But we’ll probably get more appealing MicroLED monitors before we get more appealing OLED monitors. Which is more ideal as that should also alleviate any burn-in concerns.
42" is marginally wider than a 38" ultrawide. Just grab one of those, add a custom resolution for 3840x1600. For reference, on my 48" model that UW resolution results in a ~43" image. On the 42" model it would most likely be something like 39-40" at 3840x1600.
 
I

illli

yeah any time you put "pro" in the name it seems to vastly bump up the price. It wouldn't surprise me if this was in the $2000 range. I mean you had that little 20 inch Asus OLED going for like $4000 https://www.asus.com/us/Monitors/ProArt-PQ22UC/
also whats up with that design LG? I know a lot are "looks don't matter" but its an OLED and seems like a missed opportunity to showcase how thin they could be made. Get people going "ohh whats that?!" Instead it looks like a bog standard display (with thick bezels even lol)

I'm more excited about the 42 inch because... okay I found the youtube video I was trying to remember when I was typing this. So this was just a few months back and mentions that LG has 2 fabs and they are both "8.5G" (the 8.5 refers to the size of panels Lg can produce) 2500mm x 2200mm.
So for example:
6 pieces of 55in display around 91% efficiency (in terms of unused material)

Or 3x 65in panels w/ a utilization rate of 64% (discarding a lot more unused material vs the 55inch)

And can only produce 2x 48in panels for every 2 77in panels

However something must have changed since then because LG is also coming out with an 82 inch display. The video mentions that the LG 10.5 gen (P10) fab will come out in a few years time, so maybe LG is making 1x 82 inch panel and using the rest of the substrate is used for the 42 or maybe even 30in displays. Also of note in the video is that the number of 48in panels is dependent on the number of 77in panels, which is why you don't see the 48 drop too much in price...so i suspect that this will also be the case with the 42inch panel
 
B

Baenwort

burburbur said:
This just says LG Display is going to offer a 42" panel for sale. I don't believe LG has actually confirmed anywhere that they will be selling a 42" OLED monitor or TV using this panel. Given their prior reluctance to take their OLED brand downmarket, I could see them not releasing a set using this panel. This would have to launch right around $1200 or less to have any attractiveness at all as an actual TV and its still going to be a very niche monitor size.

If the panel isn't going to be used for LG branded sets it could be 2nd half of the year before we see a third party releasing a product using this panel.
Selling and showing!


LG 32EP950

If the 32 inch is this close then the 42 is way more likely and for this year!
 
M

MistaSparkul

kasakka said:
No mention of refresh rate unfortunately but I expect this will be 60 Hz and very, very expensive.

But what a time to live in, maybe in 2-3 years OLED on the desktop is a very viable high end option.
It just needs HDMI 2.1 and we are set.
 
G

Gatecrasher3000

Flipping yes! LG now knows they have a money maker on their hands, and that the PC gaming segment is only growing. Everyone would want this screen.
 
B

badmojomk

Apparently the LG 32EP950, the 32” OLED monitor, is only 60Hz. There is also a 40” ultra wide OLED that is also 60Hz.

Link

EDIT: Whoops, as kasakka pointed out below, only the 32" is OLED. But still, looks like 60 Hz only. Unless they announce more stuff later this week.
 
B

burburbur

Baenwort said:
Selling and showing!


LG 32EP950

If the 32 inch is this close then the 42 is way more likely and for this year!
I'm not so sure. The 32" product is clearly a pro-oriented computer monitor (likely north of $2000). The 42" panel appears to be intended as a TV panel. I just have a hard time seeing how they can fit a 42" panel into their TV range and have it be profitable. If they intend to market a product using the 42" panel as a monitor, that would be a different story, but it seems even more niche as a monitor than as a TV. This seems to be an ideal situation for someone like Wasabi-Mango to buy panels, throw some decent electronics into it and a cheap enclosure and put it out for $1000. Would be impossible to beat for that price.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

I'm gonna hold out for better GPUs, even a 3090 is gonna have trouble pushing 120hz 4k at high settings for many games.
I'll let the gsync module to pick up the slack for the time being until we have the next gen capability.
Though if they can get them listed for $999 they're gonna sell like hot cakes.
 
Z

zehoo

Well, since I never ended up getting a 48” for various reasons, I guess I’ll just get one of these (assuming it is good). I much prefer the 40-43” size anyway.
 
M

MistaSparkul

LG should take the 32" panel from their Ultrafine monitor and put it into an Ultragear monitor aimed at gaming instead. Of course if they did then it would probably cost more than just buying a 42" C1 :rolleyes:
 
N

Necere

DanNeely said:
They announced a 31.5" model today.

https://www.engadget.com/lg-ultrafine-oled-pro-monitor-ces-2021-135201171.html
That's exciting news, though FlatpanelsHD claims this will not be using an LG-produced panel, which gives me pause. The most likely candidate is JOLED using their inkjet process, but their previous 21.6" panel was pretty underwhelming. Also a little disappointing that it doesn't seem to support high refresh rates. Time will tell, but the 42" will probably still offer much better price/performance.
 
A

///AMG

Looks like I’m buying another LG OLED TV this year. Probably use the CX48 for the game room when people come over. Though I already have a 82” q90t in there. Honestly I don’t know what I’d do with the CX48 I just bought but I know I want a slightly smaller CX48.
 
M

MistaSparkul

///AMG said:
Looks like I’m buying another LG OLED TV this year. Probably use the CX48 for the game room when people come over. Though I already have a 82” q90t in there. Honestly I don’t know what I’d do with the CX48 I just bought but I know I want a slightly smaller CX48.
No guarantee the 42" will come to market this year, it could be starting with a C2 that we see 42" size available.
 
