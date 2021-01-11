LG to make a 42" OLED panel in 2021!

http://www.lgdisplay.com/eng/prcenter/newsView?articleMgtNo=5299
That came out of nowhere and is a very pleasant surprise. If they make a TV with this panel this year, it will probably be available next summer based on when the CX 48" was available. Have to heavily consider if I want to upgrade from my 48" model to that or not.
A 42" 4K would have the same 104.9 PPI as a 28" 1440p screen so not too far off from the 27" 1440p 108.79 PPI.
Visual size difference: http://displaywars.com/42-inch-16x9-vs-48-inch-16x9
I tried looking at how it would look vs my 48" and it is definitely a good reduction in size. You would still want it further back compared to most desktop displays but I would no longer recommend the 1+ meter distances.
