LG receives Woled Eyesafe's Certification

LG Display announced that its entire lineup of OLED TV and monitor panels, from 27 to 97 inches (all of its WOLED panels), have become the world’s first displays to receive Eyesafe Circadian Certification. LG Display’s OLED TV and monitor panels achieved the highest circadian certification rating
(CPF 50)
EyeSafe, a US-based company specializing in blue light mitigation solutions, says that LG's OLED panels are promoting eye health and better sleep, as the emit just 36% blue light, the lowest in the industry
https://www.oled-info.com/lg-displays-woled-panels-receive-eyesafes-circadian-certification
I knew Oleds were good once I bought my LG two years ago. Had to buy a vesa mount to get it a few inches lower than the stock stand on 27 inch LG. My eyes used to really burn on IPS panels TN and layer on VA we're tolerable. But Oled was a game changer for me anyway.
