LG receives Woled Eyesafe's Certification

Jun 7, 2008
LG Display announced that its entire lineup of OLED TV and monitor panels, from 27 to 97 inches (all of its WOLED panels), have become the world’s first displays to receive Eyesafe Circadian Certification. LG Display’s OLED TV and monitor panels achieved the highest circadian certification rating
(CPF 50)
EyeSafe, a US-based company specializing in blue light mitigation solutions, says that LG's OLED panels are promoting eye health and better sleep, as the emit just 36% blue light, the lowest in the industry



LGD-OLED-TV-Monitor-Eyesafe-Circadian.jpg

https://www.oled-info.com/lg-displays-woled-panels-receive-eyesafes-circadian-certification



I knew Oleds were good once I bought my LG two years ago. Had to buy a vesa mount to get it a few inches lower than the stock stand on 27 inch LG. My eyes used to really burn on IPS panels TN and layer on VA we're tolerable. But Oled was a game changer for me anyway.
 
Last edited:
The science behind Blue Light filtering and blocking is very thin, most continued study has found that blue light's impact is radically overestimated.

But this is LG, good ol' LG, purveyors of the worst e-waste on earth.

They could make their supply chain so much more efficient if they just shipped everything they make straight to the landfill.
 
Last edited:
Big monitor is coming for our circadian rhythms

Can't even fuck up your sleep schedule until your eyes burn anymore in this God forsaken nanny state country
 
In office environments, a good monitor can make a big difference, the decrease in headaches and migraines a good monitor can provide easily pays for itself later on.
 
Comixbooks said:
Annoying.

I hope you can turn it off.
 
GoldenTiger said:
It isn't a setting, it's a monitor characteristic.
Ugh. That is awful.

We need blue light in the pa else to accurately represent the scenes.

If they are eliminating that blue light in stelt in the panels, then LG's new panels are dead to me.

I will not be nannies I to reducing the visual fidelity of my screens, even if the blue light in those screens may be harming my sleep.

I don't care about my sleep. I can sleep when I am dead.
 
