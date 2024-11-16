LG receives Eyesafe's Certification

LG Display announced that its entire lineup of OLED TV and monitor panels, from 27 to 97 inches (all of its WOLED panels), have become the world’s first displays to receive Eyesafe Circadian Certification. LG Display’s OLED TV and monitor panels achieved the highest circadian certification rating
(CPF 50)
EyeSafe, a US-based company specializing in blue light mitigation solutions, says that LG's OLED panels are promoting eye health and better sleep, as the emit just 36% blue light, the lowest in the industry



LGD-OLED-TV-Monitor-Eyesafe-Circadian.jpg

https://www.oled-info.com/lg-displays-woled-panels-receive-eyesafes-circadian-certification



I knew Oleds were good once I bought my LG two years ago. Had to buy a vesa mount to get it a few inches lower than the stock stand on 27 inch LG. My eyes used to really burn on IPS panels TN and layer on VA we're tolerable. But Oled was a game changer for me anyway.
 
The science behind Blue Light filtering and blocking is very thin, most continued study has found that blue light's impact is radically overestimated.

But this is LG, good ol' LG, purveyors of the worst e-waste on earth.

They could make their supply chain so much more efficient if they just shipped everything they make straight to the landfill.
 
Big monitor is coming for our circadian rhythms

Can't even fuck up your sleep schedule until your eyes burn anymore in this God forsaken nanny state country
 
In office environments, a good monitor can make a big difference, the decrease in headaches and migraines a good monitor can provide easily pays for itself later on.
 
Annoying.

I hope you can turn it off.
 
Ugh. That is awful.

We need blue light in the pa else to accurately represent the scenes.

If they are eliminating that blue light in stelt in the panels, then LG's new panels are dead to me.

I will not be nannies I to reducing the visual fidelity of my screens, even if the blue light in those screens may be harming my sleep.

I don't care about my sleep. I can sleep when I am dead.
 
There's no nanny state, don't be paranoid. This is just corporate wank to put on a box to sell e-waste to people that want to protect their health without actually doing anything.

Just forget about the blue light, it doesn't do anything for or to what you see. Blue light reduction is marketing wank that became a thing because a single, small study decided that it was why BEING UP ON YOUR FUCKING PHONE ALL NIGHT kept you awake. A great deal of research since has not been able to corroborate the claims about blue light or its reduction. Most blue light reduction modes don't actually reduce blue light, they just fiddle with settings to convince people they’re being “healthy.” OLEDs are just really good at not having extra light blasting around, they don’t need anything.

It's like turmeric, and so many other supplements, it's just pseudo science (or outright fraud) that just kind of made its way into the alt-health "industry".

Nobody ever seems to cover the debunking.
 
Can you significantly reduce a primary color without affecting color accuracy? Is it an intensity problem or a wavelength problem?
 
Your Eyesafe Circadian Certification.........along with your A+ PC Tech Certificate and $8 dollars will get you a small beverage at Starbucks. Like I'm sure there is something here that is TLDR for me, but in the end I am pretty sure that Masturbation continues to be our nations #1 cause of blindness....so how does this fix that side of the problem?
 
This

With all those eye company trying to charge people for blue light filtering on their glasses claiming blue light damages the eyes, with no proof to back it up! Should all be sued for false marketing.

Yes, it can mess up your sleep, but as you noted, these days, hard to blame just that.
 
For this one, I'm not sure. TUV has decided that wavelength is the problem and I've seen monitors with their certification and they look fine since they just have a higher frequency blue. While that does shift where the primary is, it isn't like a small shift is a big deal, or something that can't be color correct in firmware. They like blue that is 460nm or longer, which wouldn't be a problem for Rec. 2020 as that is 465nm spec for its blue primary.

I should also add that as you lower the frequency, you need less intense light to have the same perceptual level because of how our cones work. So, if you had something that was like a 400nm primary, that actually looks violet rather than blue (cheap "UV" lights are in this range). However, you'll notice they don't look very bright at a given level of output compared to other lights, as your eyes get less sensitive as frequency goes up. A 465nm blue light at the same output level would be perceptually much brighter. That would, of course, allow for less blue light to be used at a given brightness level.

I'm not sure what Eyesafe wants for their certification. Maybe it would mess with picture quality but some of them, like just lowering the frequency, can give a good image.
 
