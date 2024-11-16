LG receives Eyesafe's Certification

westrock2000 said: Can you significantly reduce a primary color without affecting color accuracy? Is it an intensity problem or a wavelength problem? Click to expand...

For this one, I'm not sure. TUV has decided that wavelength is the problem and I've seen monitors with their certification and they look fine since they just have a higher frequency blue. While that does shift where the primary is, it isn't like a small shift is a big deal, or something that can't be color correct in firmware. They like blue that is 460nm or longer, which wouldn't be a problem for Rec. 2020 as that is 465nm spec for its blue primary.I should also add that as you lower the frequency, you need less intense light to have the same perceptual level because of how our cones work. So, if you had something that was like a 400nm primary, that actually looks violet rather than blue (cheap "UV" lights are in this range). However, you'll notice they don't look very bright at a given level of output compared to other lights, as your eyes get less sensitive as frequency goes up. A 465nm blue light at the same output level would be perceptually much brighter. That would, of course, allow for less blue light to be used at a given brightness level.I'm not sure what Eyesafe wants for their certification. Maybe it would mess with picture quality but some of them, like just lowering the frequency, can give a good image.