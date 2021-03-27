LG OLED55CXPUA CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV HDMI 2.1 (120Hz, VRR) $999 Microcenter

Microcenter occasionally has great deals on refurb LG OLED's, and somewhat under the radar since it doesn't typically hit the big deal-aggregator sites. Essentially 33% off retail. I bought one of these and it looks/feels brand new with zero power-on hours. It's CX, so 120Hz VRR/G-Sync like the revered LG CX 48. Same LG screen replacement warranty as retail if you ever somehow managed to get burn-in.Most bang for buck 120Hz OLED that $999 buys right now, if you have a HDM1 2.1 console or GPU to drive it with.* Help [H] members out by not reposting elsewhere.