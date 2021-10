LG OLED TV Sale

T4rd said: What about 230+ PPI OLED displays that have been in phones since 2010 (original Galaxy S)? Still doesn't make much since to me that they've been able to put high PPI OLEDs in sub 6" displays in phones/tablets for the past decade, but not lower PPI OLEDs in 12-55" TVs.



Not trying to argue, was just another consideration I had. But it also seems to me that the vast majority of TV sales now are 50" at a minimum, so maybe OEMs just don't care to cover the smaller size segment as well. Click to expand...

Lateralus said: LG is supposed to release a 44-48" OLED later this year or early next year, so hopefully we will finally get one smaller than 55". But I just don't see 27-32" happening anytime soon. Monitor manufacturers seem to be way more interested in developing high refresh LCD than OLED, and while I could see one of the TV manufacturers doing it, the number of people looking for that size in a TV is already pretty small. That's evident by the fact that you can walk into any place that sells TVs and 95% of them are going to be the larger sizes. I think Sam's Club might have had a single 32" set last time I was in there, with the rest being 42"-75" and the vast majority of those were the typical 55"-65" sizes. So the selection of smaller sets is already limited, and then the subset of people that are shopping for a 27-32" TV who would also be willing to pay a premium for OLED is even smaller.



As you pointed out, high PPI OLEDs for small tech devices have been around for a while. So I don't think it's about the difficulties of shrinking the pixels or scaling the technology down, but rather the lack of market demand and a return on investment. It's just not worth it for them to go there right now IMO. Click to expand...

LZ_Xray said: I would guess the OLED screen size question regarding phones vs TVs comes down to economy of scale and a dedicated use case. With phones they expect to sell 50M+ of them every generation and can roll the development cost into those projected numbers. With TVs, the numbers are much lower and their typical use case is for a living room, ergo ~50”. Smaller than that and the use case dictates much lower sales and harder to recoup dev costs. Click to expand...

You're on to something with the demand factor. Since rear projector LCDs and DLPs were popular, consumers have been buying larger and larger televisions. At one point 42" was the floor for popular models. Now it is 50 or 55 inches.There are other factors, though, which I'll get into in a moment.You're completely correct that the demand just isn't there for smaller TVs. LG is the only manufacturer that continued to spend on OLED research to the point that they could even make a TV size panel the masses could afford. Samsung and the others gave up early on. Since LG is the only game in town and consumers are buying bigger TVs, it makes sense that smaller OLED TVs aren't available.However, there are other reasons. If it was simply a matter of scale then Samsung and others that make OLED screens for phones and other small devices would be making TVs as well. They would make big versions of their small OLED displays and be in business. Turns out it is not that simple. The manufacturing process is different, the materials are different, and the demands on the tech are different.One example is the pixel layout. Small OLED screens have very high PPI numbers, so high that our eyes can't distinguish individual pixels. As a result, many high resolution small OLED displays do not use a traditional RGB grid for their subpixels. Instead, they use what is known as PenTile, a diamond arrangement with shared green subpixels. Here's an example in the form of the Galaxy S4.The count of the green subpixels is used to describe the resolution. So a display like the Galaxy S4's will have 1920 x 1080 green subpixels for a claimed 1080p display. That's 2,073,600 green subpixels. There are only 1,036,800 red and blue subpixels, however. Since our eyes detect green better, we are tricked into thinking the display is a true 1080p panel.When pixels are bigger and more spread out, as they are on a TV, we do see the difference. The trick doesn't work.The way LG TV panels work is actually completely different. Each pixel starts out as the color white with an RGB sandwich on top of it. It looks this, example on the left vs traditional RGB subpixels on the right:So, for each subpixel the color is changed from white by manipulating the RGB filters.Long story short, we're back at my original statement which is shrinking OLED TV panels to say 32" or 40" sizes does not result in a panel that is much cheaper to produce. LG has to do it using their big panel techniques, and not a blown up version of relatively tiny phone or tablet panels.This is the final nail in the coffin of small OLED TVs. Even if LG sunk the money into the equipment to produce them, they would be unlikely to recoup it because of the small expected sales.I can put this another way. LG is far from the only TV manufacturer. Of all the TVs that LG sells, only 15% are OLED (basing this off 2017 sales data). We can see that in terms of the overall market, demand for OLED is not big, as they make up much less than 10% of the market. So the odds of selling small but still big price OLED TVs has to be pretty minimal.I'll finish by adding that LG does not even really compete at the bottom end of the market. You may see some closeout models that are in the same price range as TVs from brands like TCL and Element, but in general LG aims for the mid-market and up where profit margins are higher. So again, why would they make TVs in the small TV segment, which is dominated by bargain brands and models? This is the same reason Samsung doesn't bother making a QLED model smaller than 43", which they definitely could do given it is just a modified LCD panel.