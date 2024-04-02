LG Oled to Classe SSP 800

So I have a very nice C65 LG Oled TV. Awesome picture.
But unfortunately, my preprocessor the Classe SSP 800 doesn't really work with either eArc or Arc. I think it's still on HDMI 1.2. It does however play stellar music when connected to a windows pc through hdmi.
And I would like to keep it.
Is there any box for converting eArc to simple hdmi audio? Surely other people have the same problem?
