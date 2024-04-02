LG Oled to Classe SSP 800

So I have a very nice C65 LG Oled TV. Awesome picture.

But unfortunately, my preprocessor the Classe SSP 800 doesn't really work with either eArc or Arc. I think it's still on HDMI 1.2. It does however play stellar music when connected to a windows pc through hdmi.

And I would like to keep it.

Is there any box for converting eArc to simple hdmi audio? Surely other people have the same problem?
 
Just use toslink from the OLED to the SSP assuming it is a 2.0 system.
 
You don't want to be running a display capable of 4K HDR through something like that anyway, optical/toslink is certainly a better option for 2.0 and compressed 5.1.
 
SHARC V2 or ZONE 2 Pro from THENAUDIO. Heard lots of good feedback on the SHARC. I assume the ZONE is nice, as well.
 
