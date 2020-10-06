LG OLED Firmware Update Fix For G-sync and Overscan on RTX3080/RTX3090

I did this for my OLED but will work on all LG OLED. It is for those who want to try and do not want to wait for firmware fix roll out next monthSwitching to user mode to engineering mode in the service menu is not to be taking lightly.You need to be able to access the instart menu.Remote control method1. You will need a remote control that have the codes to send to your LG B9 TV(Harmony remote,LG Factory Service Remote Control or similar)2. With LG Factory Service Remote Control3. Press the instart command on the LG Factory Service Remote Control4. Now you need to input a code on your tv. Input 0413 with the LG Factory Service Remote Control5. Navigate to system 2 and change from user to engineer in NSU (dont touch anything else!,do not hit exit ever)6. Exit the service menu with the instart button again(Whatever button you touch first on the LG Factory Service Remote Control you need to use the same button to get out of menu)7. To have the change active restart LG TV.After restart update normally when in engineer mode, eventually it will come up8. Turn the TV back to user after updating(Steps 2-6 again)9. You need to turn off the tv and the pc completely . Power down,unplug the plug and de-energize TV and PC by pressing power button, before G-sync works correctlyPhone with ir blaster and app(not all models of phones with ir blaster work,check app for phones that work1. Any app on a phone with ir blaster that is compatible with the phone and lets you add commands(anymote app)2, With phone manually add theinstart command thru the app3. Activate the instart command on the IR phone4. Now you need to input a code on your tv. Input 0413 with the LG magic remote for TV5. Navigate to system 2 and change from user to engineer in NSU (dont touch anything else!)6. Exit the service menu with the instart button again7. To have the change active restart LG TV.After restart update normally when in engineer mode, eventually it will come up8. Turn the TV back to user after updating(Steps 2-6 again)9. You need to turn off the tv and the pc completely . Power down,unplug the plug and de-energize TV and PC by pressing power button, before G-sync works correctly