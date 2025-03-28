LG OLED 5120x2160 34" and 39" monitors@240Hz (Due Q4 2025)

Blade-Runner
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 5,053
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyYRevThUUw
The 34" would have been my dream monitor but will just make do with the G950C for now.
I attempted to order this monitor but LG pushed my order out by about 6 weeks so I cancelled. I'll stick with my dual 32" 4K OLED setup.
Yes the 45" 5K x 2K. I called it in (844-810-0070). They cancelled and refunded my Paypal in less then an hour.You mean the 45"? They sold out of the first batch, and the second batch is delayed. How did you cancel? The option to cancel goes away on the order page a day or so after you place the order.
I dunno, getting a nice present on 4/20 is usually a good omenI ordered on march 20th and I just contacted lg support after my order was delayed to 4/20 and they updated it I should be receiving my LG 45'' 5120x2160 tomorrow.