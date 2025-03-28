LG OLED 5120x2160 34" and 39" monitors@240Hz (Due Q4 2025)

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyYRevThUUw

1743140497273.png


The 34" would have been my dream monitor but will just make do with the G950C for now.
 
I attempted to order this monitor but LG pushed my order out by about 6 weeks so I cancelled. I'll stick with my dual 32" 4K OLED setup.
 
StryderxX said:
I attempted to order this monitor but LG pushed my order out by about 6 weeks so I cancelled. I'll stick with my dual 32" 4K OLED setup.
You mean the 45"? They sold out of the first batch, and the second batch is delayed. How did you cancel? The option to cancel goes away on the order page a day or so after you place the order.
 
Bigmonitorguy said:
You mean the 45"? They sold out of the first batch, and the second batch is delayed. How did you cancel? The option to cancel goes away on the order page a day or so after you place the order.
Yes the 45" 5K x 2K. I called it in (844-810-0070). They cancelled and refunded my Paypal in less then an hour.
 
The 39" will be a big hit I reckon.

An aspect I didn't consider about the 45" is MacOS usage. Atm MacOS is limited to max 3840x1620 HiDPI = 7680x3240 render resolution on the 5120x2160 displays. This is about the appropriate text/UI size for a 40" display and how I use my Samsung G95NC split in 21:9 + 11:9.

But the 45" is a good chunk larger, yet there is no option to go to a higher scaled resolution because of MacOS or Mac hardware limitations. So you can't make good use of the extra size to have extra desktop space, you'll just have bigger UI/text.
 
What I want to know is if you can run the 330Hz mode without pixel doubling. 2560x1080 on a ~23" UW might be pretty decent - but if they force you to run full screen, that would be really disappointing.

1743258760607.png
 
I ordered on march 20th and I just contacted lg support after my order was delayed to 4/20 and they updated it I should be receiving my LG 45'' 5120x2160 tomorrow.
 
jdizzy said:
I ordered on march 20th and I just contacted lg support after my order was delayed to 4/20 and they updated it I should be receiving my LG 45'' 5120x2160 tomorrow.
I dunno, getting a nice present on 4/20 is usually a good omen 😋
 
