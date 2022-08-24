LG is developing woled panels for Gaming Monitors

C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,727
https://www.oled-info.com/lg-developing-medium-sized-woled-panels-gaming-monitors

Earlier this month we reported that LG Display aims to start making 20-inch OLED panels, but we did not know the technology that LGD will adopt - WOLED (from its 8.5-Gen TV lines) or RGB (from its pOLED 6-Gen lines).

LGD now says that it is indeed developing panels for gaming monitors, with sizes ranging from 20-inch to 30-inch. The company also disclosed that these will be WOLED panels, produced at its 8.5-Gen lines. LGD also confirms that the first panels will be released by the end of 2022
 
I really like that Alienware by Dell never tried one but its 1.3K and 34 inches. These might prove to be more versatile cheaper and popular.
 
