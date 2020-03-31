LG G6 (Android 8) won't remember default Home Screen setting

I've had Microsoft Launcher set as the default Home the whole time I've had this phone (since last summer) and it's never been an issue, but starting in the past few days when I press the Home button or swipe to exit all apps I get a popup asking to choose which Home Screen to use. I keep selecting Microsoft Launcher and ticking the "Use as default app" box and verifying that it is set as the default in the "Default Apps" control panel and it will remember the setting briefly but I keep getting the same message again, not every time but consistently. Any ideas? I can't uninstall or disable any of the other Home Screen apps because they're the ones that came with the phone.