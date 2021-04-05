LG Exiting The Mobile Phone Market

scojer
SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business
Man, this stinks. I have only had LG phones, used Samsung and they're too clunky/bloated, and iPhones are not my thing. Aside from their slow software updates, I've been happy with their phones.
What do you think? Is this a good opportunity for OnePlus to gain more marketshare? Or do you think moving forward it'll just be Apple & Samsung as the main options?
South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.
LG’s board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.
LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.
