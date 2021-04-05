LG Exiting The Mobile Phone Market

scojer

scojer

SKorea’s LG to exit loss-making mobile phone business

South Korean electronics maker LG said Monday it is getting out of its loss-making mobile phone business to focus on electric vehicle components, robotics, artificial intelligence and other products and services.

LG’s board approved the shift in strategy and the company expects to fully exit the mobile phone business by the end of July, it said in a statement.

LG was once the third-largest mobile phone maker but has lost market share to Chinese and other competitors.
Man, this stinks. I have only had LG phones, used Samsung and they're too clunky/bloated, and iPhones are not my thing. Aside from their slow software updates, I've been happy with their phones.
What do you think? Is this a good opportunity for OnePlus to gain more marketshare? Or do you think moving forward it'll just be Apple & Samsung as the main options?
 
alf717

Same here I've used a lot of LG phones in the past but I'll be honest most people around me have pretty much only talked about Samsung, Google and OnePlus phones.
 
Mega6

scojer said:
There are numerous guides and way to remove Samsung bloatwear. What's wrong with a Pixel?
 
scojer

scojer

alf717 said:
Same here I've used a lot of LG phones in the past but I'll be honest most people around me have pretty much only talked about Samsung, Google and OnePlus phones.
Mega6 said:
There are numerous guides and way to remove Samsung bloatwear. What's wrong with a Pixel?
OnePlus are stepping up their game, based on the way they're going, they'll probably be my next phone.

I don't foresee myself going to Samsung or Apple, and Google phones are fine, but I've always liked LG's phone aesthetics.

As far as removing Samsung bloatware, yeah there are guides, but I don't want to go through the hassle. It should be good to go right out of the box with as minimal bloatware as possible.
 
sleepeeg3

LG lost most of it's uniqueness with the current batch of phones. I liked the G5 for it's removable battery and wide-angled lense. With the G7, they dropped the removable battery and a wide-angled lense is now something you can get from Samsung. The battery life has also never been great. No real reason to go with LG anymore. The picture quality was also worse than Samsung/iPhone.

I'm still disappointed to see them leave the market, because their prices were more reasonable and it will only serve to drive the competitions' phone prices to even higher amounts.
 
