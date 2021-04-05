LG Exiting The Mobile Phone Market

LG lost most of it's uniqueness with the current batch of phones. I liked the G5 for it's removable battery and wide-angled lense. With the G7, they dropped the removable battery and a wide-angled lense is now something you can get from Samsung. The battery life has also never been great. No real reason to go with LG anymore. The picture quality was also worse than Samsung/iPhone.



I'm still disappointed to see them leave the market, because their prices were more reasonable and it will only serve to drive the competitions' phone prices to even higher amounts.