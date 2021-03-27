LG CX 48" / 55" / 65" / 77" 4K OLED TV 120Hz VRR HDMI 2.1 - Microcenter (Refurbished)

Microcenter occasionally has great deals on refurb LG OLED's, and somewhat under the radar since it doesn't typically hit the big deal-aggregator sites. Essentially 33% off retail. I bought one of these and it looks/feels brand new. Same LG screen replacement warranty as retail if you ever somehow managed to get burn-in.
48" $999 https://www.microcenter.com/product...-w--thinq-ai-and-alexa-built-in---refurbished
55" $999 https://www.microcenter.com/product...r-smart-led-tv-w--voice-control---refurbished
65" $1699 https://www.microcenter.com/product...led-tv-w--thinq-ai-and-freesync---refurbished
77" $2499 https://www.microcenter.com/product...led-tv-w--thinq-ai-and-freesync---refurbished
