LG CX 48" / 55" / 65" / 77" 4K OLED TV 120Hz VRR HDMI 2.1 - Microcenter (Refurbished)

Microcenter occasionally has great deals on refurb LG OLED's, and somewhat under the radar since it doesn't typically hit the big deal-aggregator sites. Essentially 33% off retail. I bought one of these and it looks/feels brand new. Same LG screen replacement warranty as retail if you ever somehow managed to get burn-in.

48" $999 https://www.microcenter.com/product...-w--thinq-ai-and-alexa-built-in---refurbished
55" $999 https://www.microcenter.com/product...r-smart-led-tv-w--voice-control---refurbished
65" $1699 https://www.microcenter.com/product...led-tv-w--thinq-ai-and-freesync---refurbished
77" $2499 https://www.microcenter.com/product...led-tv-w--thinq-ai-and-freesync---refurbished
 
vegeta535

That is a pretty good deal. Love my c9. That 65" price is freaking insane but no surprise those are sold out near me.
 
CruisD64

Good deal, but not as good as the brand new 55 inch C8 I paid 800 for a year ago :p If I didn't have one I'd jump on this. 65 inch.
 
pclausen

They have 9 of the 55's in stock at the Fairfax store which is relatively close to me. Thinking about heading up there to arrive around when they open at 10am! I'll of course check to GPU isle while there, but I don't expect to find anything, but you never know.
 
T4rd

Holy balls, that 65" is instabuy price. I would buy one right now despite already having a 65" C9.
 
vegeta535

pclausen said:
They have 9 of the 55's in stock at the Fairfax store which is relatively close to me. Thinking about heading up there to arrive around when they open at 10am! I'll of course check to GPU isle while there, but I don't expect to find anything, but you never know.
You have to get there way before opening and line up for GPUs.
 
defaultluser

65s are sold-out at both rockville and parkville. unfortunately, the wife convinced me to upgrade to a 65 inch b7 (over the 55) several years back (such a bad problem to have :D

Want to buy a new video card before we get any new displays, but for more than half-off, I would have made an exception!
 
Lateralus

I have a 55B7 and upgraded to the 48CX last year. They are both amazing displays, but the CX is truly next level if you’re a gamer. It’s my monitor and I use it for hours every day. Would buy again in a heartbeat.
 
sfsuphysics

I've largely given up on GPUs for the time being, thinking about upgrading my 10+ year old Samsung 46" TV for something newer but man I would buy this in a heartbeat if BestBuy or some other place had this. Wonder if BB will price match or is 300 miles too far? :D

That said this is the time to look out for TVs as 2020 stock tries to get cleared out.

Edit: Nope, just noticed the model ...AUA, Bestbuy has the PUA model, even though it is literally the same TV.
Edit2: Also didn't realize these were Refurbs... so yeah no one is matching price, which explains why they're so low. (should have actually read the post instead of just glazing at the shiny TV and price)
 
sfsuphysics

That said, makes one wonder why so many damn refurbs, is screen burn in a bigger problem than is being let on? Or are these simply open box returns that have been "refurbished" to original factory specs?
 
RanceJustice

I really wish they had the 48" on discount (ironically its not even on sale! The 55 is on sale and then further discounted thanks to this), but its one hell of a deal. I'm quite tempted. I was thinking of picking up the 48 CX for a new monitor, but I figured I'd wait until the 2021 era C1 revamp to compare. However at this price it would make a hell of a bedroom TV....

Regarding the refurbs, I'd be curious as well. However, I'd think that THE group most likely to have burn in would be "us" the [H] types using them for computer monitors, so people would be likely to mention if that was the issue on forums, reviews and the like.
 
aldamon

sfsuphysics said:
That said, makes one wonder why so many damn refurbs, is screen burn in a bigger problem than is being let on? Or are these simply open box returns that have been "refurbished" to original factory specs?
I don't know how you'd really "refurb" an OLED so I guess the latter.
 
vegeta535

sfsuphysics said:
That said, makes one wonder why so many damn refurbs, is screen burn in a bigger problem than is being let on? Or are these simply open box returns that have been "refurbished" to original factory specs?
I had my 65" c9 for almost 2 years. It gets a lot of heavy use. Like 8+ hour days gaming, youtube, twitch and movies. I have zero burn in and picture has not degraded in any way.
 
sfsuphysics

aldamon said:
I don't know how you'd really "refurb" an OLED so I guess the latter.
Guess it depends how the warranty behaves, if you have an issue do they simply give you a new TV and take the old one, in which case send it back to the factory and the screen can be swapped or something. I do know I've heard people say LG actually sent a guy over the swap out the screen, so that is a thing.
 
Derangel

sfsuphysics said:
That said, makes one wonder why so many damn refurbs, is screen burn in a bigger problem than is being let on? Or are these simply open box returns that have been "refurbished" to original factory specs?
I'd imagine a majority are box returns. My "refub" 48" from Woot was a brand new screen that had never been turned on. It still had the plastic and energy guide sticker on it.
 
DPI

bjamm

Interesting; with tax though it comes out the only ten dollars cheaper as the $1850 deal posted the other day... Not sure its worth that for a return;refub.
 
DPI

RanceJustice said:
I really wish they had the 48" on discount (ironically its not even on sale! The 55 is on sale and then further discounted thanks to this), but its one hell of a deal. I'm quite tempted. I was thinking of picking up the 48 CX for a new monitor, but I figured I'd wait until the 2021 era C1 revamp to compare. However at this price it would make a hell of a bedroom TV....
I was in the same boat waiting for the 48" to get lower, but I don't think it will any time soon based on the data. There have been momentary blips in the $1040-$1050 range hitting amazon warehouse deals, and a refurb hit Woot for $1079, but... The pricepoint of the 55" to gain 120Hz/VRR and be able to sleep at night knowing I was finally part of a special club, I couldn't pass up and will just game on it until the inevitable LG 42" OLED for my desktop.

First world problems.

bjamm said:
Interesting; with tax though it comes out the only ten dollars cheaper as the $1850 deal posted the other day... Not sure its worth that for a return;refub.
You mean the 65"? Not sure what others deals have existed for it, but the value-per-dollar sweetspot def seems to be the 55".
 
bjamm

DPI said:
I was in the same boat waiting for the 48" to get lower, but I don't think it will any time soon based on the data and trendlines. There have been momentary blips in the $1040-$1050 range hitting amazon warehouse deals, but I didn't want to risk a beat up one and having to ship it back. But the 55" pricepoint for 120Hz/VRR, I couldn't pass up and will just game on it until the inevitable LG 42" OLED for the desktop.


You mean the 65"? Not sure what others deals have existed for it, but the value-per-dollar sweetspot def seems to be the 55".
Yes sorry I've only been looking for a 65. Its been $1850 the past few days. 1700 + tax here would be like $1830 so its not a huge savings to go refub for me unless it came with extended warranty. I'm purchasing with my costco card anyways so it doubles the warranty.
 
pclausen

I went to the Fairfax store and picked up the 55 this morning. Got there right at 10am when they opened and there was a small crowd in the GPU isle and the guy said the 3000's were all gone already. I then went to customer service to pay for the 55 CX and saw these on the shelf in the closet next to the counter:

IMG_1598.JPG


Anyway, drove the 3 hours back home with the 55 and after opening the box, realized that both the stand and remote were missing. Contacted the store and was told a member of the management team from that store will get back in touch within 24-48 hours. I'm pretty pissed right now. The TV does look brand new and has the protective film on the screen, but the missing pieces makes it a non-starter. I might throw it on a wall mount that I already have just to make sure the TV is otherwise in perfect condition to see if they can just mail me the missing pieces or send me a nice articulating wall mount and a factory fresh remote.
 
sfsuphysics

So what's the deal with those GPUs? Did they hand out vouchers for them instead of requiring people to stick around in a line?

That said, yikes that sucks to drive 3 hours only to find out all the shit wasn't there. That was the one thing I hated about Fry's, it was 45 minutes away and more times than there should have been something was wrong with the merchandise that I bought unless it was 100% brand new, instead of return-restocks that seemed to be most of everything else.
 
vegeta535

pclausen said:
I went to the Fairfax store and picked up the 55 this morning. Got there right at 10am when they opened and there was a small crowd in the GPU isle and the guy said the 3000's were all gone already. I then went to customer service to pay for the 55 CX and saw these on the shelf in the closet next to the counter:

View attachment 342800

Anyway, drove the 3 hours back home with the 55 and after opening the box, realized that both the stand and remote were missing. Contacted the store and was told a member of the management team from that store will get back in touch within 24-48 hours. I'm pretty pissed right now. The TV does look brand new and has the protective film on the screen, but the missing pieces makes it a non-starter. I might throw it on a wall mount that I already have just to make sure the TV is otherwise in perfect condition to see if they can just mail me the missing pieces or send me a nice articulating wall mount and a factory fresh remote.
sfsuphysics said:
So what's the deal with those GPUs? Did they hand out vouchers for them instead of requiring people to stick around in a line?

That said, yikes that sucks to drive 3 hours only to find out all the shit wasn't there. That was the one thing I hated about Fry's, it was 45 minutes away and more times than there should have been something was wrong with the merchandise that I bought unless it was 100% brand new, instead of return-restocks that seemed to be most of everything else.
They start giving out vouchers for high ticket items 15-30mins before they open. They normally don't put them in the case and just get them out the back as people present their vouchers to the employees at the diy counter. That is how they do it at my MC in Parkville.
 
pclausen

Yeah, I had planned on being there before they opened at 10 to get in line, but I picked up a friend of mine along the way, and DC traffic was a bitch, even on a Saturday morning.

I guess the bright spot is that I might be going back next Saturday to exchange the CX 55. If so, I'll go straight there and plan to arrive around 9am. As it turned out, that 55" did fit in my Accord (barely), so I would have been ok not stopping by my friends house on the way to use his truck for the last leg to MC.

Crowd in the GPU isle was surprisingly small (8 guys), which was about 50% of the 20 or so GPUs I counted on the shelves.

They were pretty much all MSI and Asus where I prefer EVGA. Maybe next Saturday...
 
vegeta535

pclausen said:
Yeah, I had planned on being there before they opened at 10 to get in line, but I picked up a friend of mine along the way, and DC traffic was a bitch, even on a Saturday morning.

I guess the bright spot is that I might be going back next Saturday to exchange the CX 55. If so, I'll go straight there and plan to arrive around 9am. As it turned out, that 55" did fit in my Accord (barely), so I would have been ok not stopping by my friends house on the way to use his truck for the last leg to MC.

Crowd in the GPU isle was surprisingly small (8 guys), which was about 50% of the 20 or so GPUs I counted on the shelves.

They were pretty much all MSI and Asus where I prefer EVGA. Maybe next Saturday...
MC does get a lot of ftw 3 ultras 3080/3090. If the lines are that short maybe I should swing by the fairfax MC. People start lining up at 4am or earlier at the Parkville store. It is a 2 hour drive tho for me. Are they going to hold one for you to exchange? Chances are they will be all sold out by then. It is only a matter of time before places like slick deals gets a whiff of it.
 
sfsuphysics

pclausen said:
Crowd in the GPU isle was surprisingly small (8 guys), which was about 50% of the 20 or so GPUs I counted on the shelves.
You sure they didn't already pass out vouchers for the GPUs they had and those in the GPU aisle were just looking for some scraps that didn't exist?
 
DPI

pclausen said:
Anyway, drove the 3 hours back home with the 55 and after opening the box, realized that both the stand and remote were missing. Contacted the store and was told a member of the management team from that store will get back in touch within 24-48 hours. I'm pretty pissed right now. The TV does look brand new and has the protective film on the screen, but the missing pieces makes it a non-starter.
Damn sorry to hear that. Mine came with both, but the base was a little scratched up. These appear to have come from a refurbisher rather than open-box return, based on the way accessories were sealed, non-OEM foam, plain brown box, and the packing tape had never been opened. Whether the refurb was commissioned by LG, or Microcenter, or some third party is unclear. And after an FBI investigation and a little evidence tampering by Microcenter, we'll probably never know.

I used this page to dial it in, and now it is fully dialed: https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gaming/comments/ixhy39/lg_cx_gamingpc_monitor_recommended_settings/
 
pclausen

sfsuphysics said:
You sure they didn't already pass out vouchers for the GPUs they had and those in the GPU aisle were just looking for some scraps that didn't exist?
Could very well be. But if so, how come all those RTX cards were still sitting on the shelf? I went to the "pick up online orders counter" and I was the only one there. I would have thought the guys getting the vouchers at the door would have gone straight to the counter to pick up their cards. I suppose they could have still be shopping for other items first. The timestamp on my receipt for the TV was 10:09 am, so very close to opening time.

DPI said:
Damn sorry to hear that. Mine came with both, but the base was a little scratched up. These appear to have come from a refurbisher rather than open-box return, based on the way accessories were sealed, non-OEM foam, plain brown box, and the packing tape had never been opened. Whether the refurb was commissioned by LG, or Microcenter, or some third party is unclear. And after an FBI investigation and a little evidence tampering by Microcenter, we'll probably never know.

I used this page to dial it in, and now it is fully dialed: https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gaming/comments/ixhy39/lg_cx_gamingpc_monitor_recommended_settings/
Mine came in the retail box with the factory white straps on it. The inside also had the factory Styrofoam and plastic wrap, including the plastic film peel-off on the screen itself. After removing the straps, I did notice some non-factory packing tape keeping the upper part of the box from lifting off the base.

Thanks for the link to the settings, I'll use that once I get another one. So I did hang the 55 on my wall mount, but without the remote, I was unable to complete the initial setup since pression the little multi-function button below the screen is not mapped to the button on the remote you have to push to start the setup.
 
rinaldo00

What is the difference between OLED65CXPUA and OLED65CXAUA?

Edit: I found the answer

LG OLED65C9PUA is WiSA ready model. It’s usually offered at the higher price than LG OLED65C9AUA. If you are looking for WiSA ready 65-Inch 4K OLED TV and you don’t mind to spend higher for that, then LG OLED65C9PUA is the model to choose. As WiSA ready TV, you can attach additional WiSA support soundbar conveniently without any cable hassle.
 
blisk

pclausen said:
drove the 3 hours back home with the 55 and after opening the box, realized that both the stand and remote were missing
Pclausen - I was wondering the same thing but the stand and remote are in the very top part of the box (you lift the box up and the TV is then right side up.. its the foam above that which seems gets stuck in the top part of the box). Remove all the foam! It left me scratching my head for a moment too then I realized rest of the box felt heavy - stand and remote hidden behind that top foam.

I'm also excited to report that, thanks to this thread, I saved $500 on what seems like (and probably is) pretty much a brand new TV. No burn in issues, box looked fine. Everything was in there. I think a very very small scratch on the stand was all I noticed but everything else is perfect and feels new or otherwise undamaged. No dead pixels, no bright spots. Not sure what else to look for .. looked at burn in images on youtube thoroughly.

I did add the 3 year accidental damage warranty - while it doesn't cover burn in, it doesn't have a deductible and covers everything else. Super stoked. Only issue was trying to figure out how to attach the stand without laying the screen flat on anything..but ultimately that seems to be what's depicted in the one page, only visual, instructions. I used the foam that came in the box and put it down - face down, with the plastic covering still on - on top of that on top of a coffee table. I'd imagine using a vacuumed couch would also work, but in case something small and sharp is on the the couch definitely make sure to vacuum or clean the surface before hand. Also be careful sliding it off whatever surface you lay it on, you don't want to accidentally press the edge of the table against the tv as you lift if off. I found that part tricky and had to slide the foam down with the tv until the TV was about half way off and then tilted slightly and lifted. Helps very much to have a friend. Be careful to lift mostly from the base and don't apply any significant pressure on the top of the TV.

There's 7 55" left now left at the Fairfax store due to my recent purchase, 8 before my purchase this afternoon. So I don't think they're moving too quickly, but I anticipate that might change as I just happened to get lucky and hit one of the oldest forums I know of looking for a used TV today. I didn't know about this refurbished deal and have been looking for this model for a solid couple months. With the new C1 model dropping, and really needing a TV, I was about to just give up on a deal and buy a cheap used TV and use that for a year or so.

They also told me I have 30 days to return and I used a microcenter credit card for 5% discount (or alternatively you can choose 6 months 0% APR - but watch out the APR on this card is 28%!).

I'd suggest everyone tests the HDMI ports making sure all the HDMI 2.1 features work. I've had TVs before have loose or bad HDMI ports on them, although not right out of the box.. its possible though to have bad solder or something there causing issues. Fortunately even if one is bad there are four 2.1 ports on this one so shouldn't matter much if one is legit bad. I'll try that out in the next couple of days and report back.

Best of luck!
 
blisk

Also, I just thought of checking the screen on time. Its been out of box for about 3 hours, and it says it has 8 hours screen on time. So not sure if that is normal for brand new TVs to have a 4-5 hours of screen on time but it still pretty much seems new. Good idea would be for everyone to check immediately upon power on the screen on hours... although I'm sure they could just reset that if they're recertifying them.
 
Derangel

blisk said:
Also, I just thought of checking the screen on time. Its been out of box for about 3 hours, and it says it has 8 hours screen on time. So not sure if that is normal for brand new TVs to have a 4-5 hours of screen on time but it still pretty much seems new. Good idea would be for everyone to check immediately upon power on the screen on hours... although I'm sure they could just reset that if they're recertifying them.
New sets would have 0 hours. That low number either means something broke in the TV early on or, much more likely, the previous owner decided they didn't want the tv/couldn't keep it for whatever reason.
 
sfsuphysics

Derangel said:
New sets would have 0 hours. That low number either means something broke in the TV early on or, much more likely, the previous owner decided they didn't want the tv/couldn't keep it for whatever reason.
Bought it for Super Bowl, returned TV for full refund is my guess.
 
coynatha

If I had been able to get a SeriesX or PS5 by now I'd probably go for it. As it is...I'll sit on my 55" C7. Still. I might.
 
yowen

I grabbed the 55" version about 3 weeks ago and have been very happy with it, everything looked to be in like-new condition.
 
Epos7

Target had the 65" brand new for $1800 a few weeks back.

Paid $1700 for my C8 brand new in 2019.

Still, pretty solid prices!
 
