LG CX 48" / 55" / 65" / 77" 4K OLED TV 120Hz VRR HDMI 2.1 - Microcenter (Refurbished)

pclausen said: drove the 3 hours back home with the 55 and after opening the box, realized that both the stand and remote were missing Click to expand...

Pclausen - I was wondering the same thing but the stand and remote are in the very top part of the box (you lift the box up and the TV is then right side up.. its the foam above that which seems gets stuck in the top part of the box). Remove all the foam! It left me scratching my head for a moment too then I realized rest of the box felt heavy - stand and remote hidden behind that top foam.I'm also excited to report that, thanks to this thread, I saved $500 on what seems like (and probably is) pretty much a brand new TV. No burn in issues, box looked fine. Everything was in there. I think a very very small scratch on the stand was all I noticed but everything else is perfect and feels new or otherwise undamaged. No dead pixels, no bright spots. Not sure what else to look for .. looked at burn in images on youtube thoroughly.I did add the 3 year accidental damage warranty - while it doesn't cover burn in, it doesn't have a deductible and covers everything else. Super stoked. Only issue was trying to figure out how to attach the stand without laying the screen flat on anything..but ultimately that seems to be what's depicted in the one page, only visual, instructions. I used the foam that came in the box and put it down - face down, with the plastic covering still on - on top of that on top of a coffee table. I'd imagine using a vacuumed couch would also work, but in case something small and sharp is on the the couch definitely make sure to vacuum or clean the surface before hand. Also be careful sliding it off whatever surface you lay it on, you don't want to accidentally press the edge of the table against the tv as you lift if off. I found that part tricky and had to slide the foam down with the tv until the TV was about half way off and then tilted slightly and lifted. Helps very much to have a friend. Be careful to lift mostly from the base and don't apply any significant pressure on the top of the TV.There's 7 55" left now left at the Fairfax store due to my recent purchase, 8 before my purchase this afternoon. So I don't think they're moving too quickly, but I anticipate that might change as I just happened to get lucky and hit one of the oldest forums I know of looking for a used TV today. I didn't know about this refurbished deal and have been looking for this model for a solid couple months. With the new C1 model dropping, and really needing a TV, I was about to just give up on a deal and buy a cheap used TV and use that for a year or so.They also told me I have 30 days to return and I used a microcenter credit card for 5% discount (or alternatively you can choose 6 months 0% APR - but watch out the APR on this card is 28%!).I'd suggest everyone tests the HDMI ports making sure all the HDMI 2.1 features work. I've had TVs before have loose or bad HDMI ports on them, although not right out of the box.. its possible though to have bad solder or something there causing issues. Fortunately even if one is bad there are four 2.1 ports on this one so shouldn't matter much if one is legit bad. I'll try that out in the next couple of days and report back.Best of luck!