LG C9 vs CX 65" HDMI 2.1 and free synch

Burned_Follower

Aug 12, 2020
I need help deciding between an LGC9 and a CX.

so far i've learned that when it comes to HDMI 2.1, both have it but for some reason the CX has 2.0 bandwidth in their 2.1 hdmi ports, but those ports are still called hdmi 2.1 ports for some reason lol.

when it comes to free synch, LGC9 doesn't have it but LGCX will eventually have both g synch and free synch via a firmware update later on in the year.

The only thing(as far as i know) that needs upgrading on my PC, in order to enjoy either of these tvs is my GPU, which i will upgrade as soon as RTX 3080 comes out.

My questions are:
1. If i got the CX, what will i be "unable to do" because the hdmi 2.1 ports have 2.0 bandwidth?

2. If i got the C9, what will i be "unable to do" since it isn't free synch compatable, and i try to play games on an xbox series x?
 
kasakka

Aug 25, 2008
You are mistaken. The CX has lower 40 Gbps bandwidth instead of the full HDMI 2.1 48 Gbps bandwidth on its HDMI 2.1 ports. It's still HDMI 2.1, just not the full bandwidth capability.

1. CX can't do 4K 120 Hz 12-bit color. Since the panel is 10-bit natively, only thing 12-bit color will give you is give the internal processing more to work with. It will be converted to 10-bit in the end.
2. Freesync on AMD GPUs won't be available on C9 but that might be just irrelevant because I expect AMD would still support HDMI 2.1 VRR which should work since it already works with Nvidia GPUs. Xbox will support HDMI 2.1 VRR so it should be a non-issue. If you are buying a 3080 then for PC use the lack of Freesync is also irrelevant. C9 also does not have 120 Hz black frame insertion which can help improve motion clarity at the expense of display brightness. It is not very useful for HDR games because it reduces the brightness highlights so much but is nice for fast paced, high framerate SDR games.

I own both a 65" C9 and 48" CX. I have tried both using the Club3D DP 1.4 -> HDMI 2.1 adapter and both work just fine at 4K 120 Hz, 10-bit color and HDR. There is no relevant image quality difference as far as I can tell so just buy the one that is cheaper or better available.
 
