LG C9 vs CX 65" HDMI 2.1 and free synch

I need help deciding between an LGC9 and a CX.
so far i've learned that when it comes to HDMI 2.1, both have it but for some reason the CX has 2.0 bandwidth in their 2.1 hdmi ports, but those ports are still called hdmi 2.1 ports for some reason lol.
when it comes to free synch, LGC9 doesn't have it but LGCX will eventually have both g synch and free synch via a firmware update later on in the year.
The only thing(as far as i know) that needs upgrading on my PC, in order to enjoy either of these tvs is my GPU, which i will upgrade as soon as RTX 3080 comes out.
My questions are:
1. If i got the CX, what will i be "unable to do" because the hdmi 2.1 ports have 2.0 bandwidth?
2. If i got the C9, what will i be "unable to do" since it isn't free synch compatable, and i try to play games on an xbox series x?
