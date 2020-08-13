LG C9 vs CX 65" HDMI 2.1 and free synch

You are mistaken. The CX has lower 40 Gbps bandwidth instead of the full HDMI 2.1 48 Gbps bandwidth on its HDMI 2.1 ports. It's still HDMI 2.1, just not the full bandwidth capability.



1. CX can't do 4K 120 Hz 12-bit color. Since the panel is 10-bit natively, only thing 12-bit color will give you is give the internal processing more to work with. It will be converted to 10-bit in the end.

2. Freesync on AMD GPUs won't be available on C9 but that might be just irrelevant because I expect AMD would still support HDMI 2.1 VRR which should work since it already works with Nvidia GPUs. Xbox will support HDMI 2.1 VRR so it should be a non-issue. If you are buying a 3080 then for PC use the lack of Freesync is also irrelevant. C9 also does not have 120 Hz black frame insertion which can help improve motion clarity at the expense of display brightness. It is not very useful for HDR games because it reduces the brightness highlights so much but is nice for fast paced, high framerate SDR games.



I own both a 65" C9 and 48" CX. I have tried both using the Club3D DP 1.4 -> HDMI 2.1 adapter and both work just fine at 4K 120 Hz, 10-bit color and HDR. There is no relevant image quality difference as far as I can tell so just buy the one that is cheaper or better available.