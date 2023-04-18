LG C2 OLED vs QN90B...can't decide...!?!

Hi...I'm in the middle of spec'ing out my new PC build. This will be going in my new office (front room next to front door).



I think I've mostly decided to go with a larger 'tv' for my monitor. Primarily because I think it'd look great, I want the monitor mounted on the wall for a cleaner look, viewing distance will be about 36".



But I'm seriously struggling between the LG 48" C2 or the Samsung 50" QN90B.

Normally I'd opt for the OLED. I have a 65" LG OLED TV in my living room and I've loved it. You just can't beat the image quality.

But the obvious downsides to OLED just have me worried a bit and wondering if I'd be overall happier with QN90B in the long run??



My usage:

VERY mixed. I do a bit of gaming (probably 10-20 hours per week). Bunch of web browsing. I do some work from home (browsing, software coding, hardware/firmware dev, etc). Maybe a little bit of TV or video watching, but not a ton (maybe will do more when setup in the new office room).



Pro's of QN90B:

My office is front room (west facing) with a large window (6' x 6'). So the room gets plenty of light. I'll have a roller shade, but not black out...just the light filtering type. So the brighter QN90B would have an advantage.

No burn-in worry. There's obviously the small risk of burn-in with OLED. Having had my 65" with no issues...I'm not crazy worried about it, but I'm also paranoid enough that I'd have to take all the extra precautions.

Being in a very visible/front room of my house, looks are important. I could potentially use the 'Frame' type setting with this TV for an Aesthetic look when not in use? It doesn't have the surrounding picture frame look...but could still display art or something?? Minor...but still a small advantage.

Doesn't have the ABL issue that comes with C2.



Pro's of C2:

Obvious picture quality advantage (at least in dim to medium light).

Seems to be much more community support and usage for OLEDs as a PC monitor. For instance, I can find lots of info on settings and how to make the TV screen to turn on/off with inactivity (couple software tools...and even a cool project that uses a motion detector). I don't see the same level of info/support for the QN90B.

Significantly cheaper. Seems the 48" is going for 830-900 right now. While the QN90B is still holding to ~1200 range.





HELP?? The indecision is killing me... haha