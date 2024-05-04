LG C2 as a pc monitor...ycbcr444 or rgb?

I use my LG C2 as my pc display. In the nvcp for output color format, should I use ycbcr444 or rgb?
I am thinking because it's a tv, I should use ycbcr444 since it is hdmi. No? When I set my nvcp to ycbcr444/limited, my colors are more vibrant in hdr on my win11 desktop.
When I set it to rgb/full it is greyed out kind. I have run the win 11 hdr tool also. This is with the latest webos 23 firmware for the tv. I should enable pc mode for my hdmi port on my tv right?
