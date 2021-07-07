LG C1 & Samsung QN90A: Experiences?

Pretty straightforward question. Anyone own either of these and have experiences that the normal reviews don't cover? I'm looking for caveats and good/bad personal experiences.

I know that on paper the LG seems like the way to go, but it's about a grand more expensive (for the larger models) and I'm still paranoid about burn-in. I use my TV as a monitor at least 8 hours a day, so the threat of having something static onscreen is pretty real. Do screensavers and the tech LG is pitching really alleviate this?

The Samsung only has one HDMI 2.1 port, but a new HDMI 2.1 AVR should alleviate that limitation, right?

On the HDR front, it sounds like the Sammy is brighter and they're split with LG using DolbyVision vs. Samsung's HDR10+. What's support like for one vs. the other in games and common streaming platforms?