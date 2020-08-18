lg 48cx oled vs samsung odyssey g9

I've read both threads specifically about each monitor but I'm still split on them. I have a c7 65" oled in my basement theater room and adore the thing while meanwhile for my pc I have a 40" 60hz seiki (with transitions so slow it's the perfect monitor to educate people on how pixels transition).



The 48cx oled has these pros in my mind:

-oled panel with all it's glory, individual pixel dimming, perfect viewing angles, amazing color rendition

-instant pixel transitions

-easier display ratio for most things

-$200 cheaper

-120hz



negatives:

-oled burn in (not super worried about this, but it's something you have to be a little mindful of)

-input lag seems to be at 10ms in native resolutions

-no displayport 1.4 (won't matter once new cards come out)

-not 240hz





The odyssey G9 features:

-2-5ms input lag

-240hz panel

-ultrawide aspect ratio

-1000r curve



negatives:

-va panel, black smearing historically (maybe fixed here), colors don't pop like ips or oled based on my eyesight

-$200 more

-much slower pixel transitions

-"hdr" 1000 but edge lit so I'm not expecting a whole lot there





So I guess in the end it comes down to the comparison of speed between the slower input lag and 120hz panel but instant pixel transitions of the oled vs the faster input lag and 240hz panel but slower pixels of the VA G9.



I know the oled panel will realistically do the 120hz, but will the input lag of it coupled with the slower refresh rate be a worse choice vs. the VA 240hz?



On the other hand, will the G9's 240hz VA panel even be able to handle that refresh rate, in the past that was easily a no for VA panels. Then couple in the pixel transitions, will it just be a blurry mess?



The great news is there are at least two or even just one great monitor options on the market, something we haven't had in sometime.



I'd love to hear what some of you think about the comparison above.



Thanks!