LG 48CX: Ideal viewing distance for gaming and work, helpful software (tiling) and other helpful info

Hi All,



Super excited this bad boy is being delivered tomorrow and I could use some help please:



1) What is the ideal viewing distance to enjoy 4k gaming but to also make it effective for work (excel, outlook, etc)?



2) What is the ideal height for the screen? Do I want my eyes looking straight at the center of the screen when my head is in a neutral position?



3) Is there any software that is helpful to make the most fo the screen? Tiling software etc?



Thanks