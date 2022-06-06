LG 48" C1 OLED $896.99 w/free $50 gift card and 4 year warranty BuyDig // $899 w/5 year warranty Costco

T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,273
Tempting, but think I'll wait for a deal on the 42" C2. Anything larger is a bit too big for comfort on my computer desk and without too much head turning while gaming.
 
