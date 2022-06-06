LG 48" C1 OLED $896.99 w/free $50 gift card and 4 year warranty BuyDig // $899 w/5 year warranty Costco

Mad[H]atter
Blood Diamond Dealer
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 8,369
LG 48" C1 OLED $896.99 w/free $50 gift card and 4 year extended warranty
https://www.buydig.com/shop/product/LGOLED48C1PUB/LG-OLED48C1PUB-48-Inch-4K-Smart-OLED-TV-2021-Model
$899 at costco w/ 5yr warranty (thanks Corporate Thug)
https://www.costco.com/lg-48"-class...ars-of-total-coverage*.product.100761743.html
https://www.buydig.com/shop/product/LGOLED48C1PUB/LG-OLED48C1PUB-48-Inch-4K-Smart-OLED-TV-2021-Model
$899 at costco w/ 5yr warranty (thanks Corporate Thug)
https://www.costco.com/lg-48"-class...ars-of-total-coverage*.product.100761743.html
Last edited: