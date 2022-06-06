LG 48" C1 OLED $799.99 Costco w/5 yr warranty - $796.99 Buydig w/4 year extended warranty

I see $1400I'd only grab the 42" if I didn't have the space to accommodate a 48" set. Not only do you need a large desk with lots of free space on it but you also need good seating space so you don't have to sit as close to the desk (as someone previously mentioned 3ft or further helps)....but on that note, you're absolutely right. At first using the 48" screen felt large but you get used to it. It's incredibly immersive having such a vibrant, large display occupy more of your eyesight. Some might argue it's not ideal for FPS but in my opinion UT3 and CS is a blast on it (can even get away with extra FOV). Especially now that videocards are powerful enough to run most games at max settings and with an excess of 60 FPS, it feels so luxurious compared to my old Acer 144Hz IPS G-Sync that Newegg mistakenly sent me for free way back when. But that thing barely lasted 5 years. It was an $850 monitor when it released. For $900, it's insane to consider given the image quality, smart TV features, and build quality of the TV. Things have changed a lot! I'm sure these TV's will last longer than 5 years (my 42" and 2x 50" Panny Plasmas are still going strong!). And FWIW, the C1 looks noticeably more vibrant and "popping" than my CX but I'm sure the higher DPI of the 48" contributes to that.But $500+$50 tax for 6 less inches? They aren't lying in the A/V forums when they say bigger is always better.