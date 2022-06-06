LG 48" C1 OLED $799.99 Costco w/5 yr warranty - $796.99 Buydig w/4 year extended warranty

Tempting, but think I'll wait for a deal on the 42" C2. Anything larger is a bit too big for comfort on my computer desk and without too much head turning while gaming.
 
BTW when I bought it at Costco (for $1049, sigh) it came with a $100 'streaming' credit that I put towards an Xbox Gift Card - still haven't received it in the mail yet but I do trust it's coming (the LG process was easy, just enter your serial and that's that). Also Costco is great, the first one had some dead pixels in a line and they cross shipped no hassle.
 
Sir Beregond

T4rd said:
Tempting, but think I'll wait for a deal on the 42" C2. Anything larger is a bit too big for comfort on my computer desk and without too much head turning while gaming.
Agreed. Saw the 48" C1 at Best Buy recently. Too big still. Will have to see these 42" C2's when they drop in price.
 
t1337duder

I loved my C1 48" but the vertical banding was nuts on my set so I sent it back. It's temping to try again at the current price but I'd be pissed if my 2nd set also had the banding.
 
t1337duder

An update (while the deal is still active) - received my C1 today. Unlike my prior set - this set didn't have any immediately detectable banding issues. 5-20% gray isn't perfect...but it's about as good as my 77" CX (which is still a fantastic set btw). Now I just have to wear it out within 5 years (I'll get creative).
 
I love this TV as my monitor. Dig the smart stuff too. However, I recommend sitting around 3ft away for the best experience. Any closer and it may feel too big. I'd also check the model number to try and get the newer OLED panels.
 
SixFootDuo

Someone actually had one of these locally for sale for $499 and she said like new. Not sure she knew what she had. I wanted to buy it sooooo bad. Looked in excellent condition on Facebook Marketplace.
 
SixFootDuo said:
Someone actually had one of these locally for sale for $499 and she said like new. Not sure she knew what she had. I wanted to buy it sooooo bad. Looked in excellent condition on Facebook Marketplace.
Crazy good deal if true. I’m tempted to buy another 42C2 (already bought one to replace our bedroom TV) for my monitor but my 48CX is still putting along nicely and has BFI @ 120Hz which got nixxed in the C2’s.

Nice deal in the OP!
 
The C2 is not much of an upgrade from the C1. Having owned a C1 65" for about 7 months. I got it way back on sale end of Oct 2021. I would take the discount on the C1. I don't think you're missing much seriously and the current prices on the C1 is crazy.
 
CyberJunk said:
The C2 is not much of an upgrade from the C1. Having owned a C1 65" for about 7 months. I got it way back on sale end of Oct 2021. I would take the discount on the C1. I don't think you're missing much seriously and the current prices on the C1 is crazy.
Fully agree, but if you want a 42” (some people still insist that 48” is too large) then the C2 is the only way to go. Otherwise I’m with you! For TVs and not monitors, the C1 is probably the way to go while they’re discounted and still available.
 
Lateralus said:
Fully agree, but if you want a 42” (some people still insist that 48” is too large) then the C2 is the only way to go. Otherwise I’m with you! For TVs and not monitors, the C1 is probably the way to go while they’re discounted and still available.
they will never make a 42" tv guarantee. There is a reason they offer those sizes.
 
t1337duder

CyberJunk said:
ok 1300$ though
I see $1400 :eek:

I'd only grab the 42" if I didn't have the space to accommodate a 48" set. Not only do you need a large desk with lots of free space on it but you also need good seating space so you don't have to sit as close to the desk (as someone previously mentioned 3ft or further helps).

...but on that note, you're absolutely right. At first using the 48" screen felt large but you get used to it. It's incredibly immersive having such a vibrant, large display occupy more of your eyesight. Some might argue it's not ideal for FPS but in my opinion UT3 and CS is a blast on it (can even get away with extra FOV). Especially now that videocards are powerful enough to run most games at max settings and with an excess of 60 FPS, it feels so luxurious compared to my old Acer 144Hz IPS G-Sync that Newegg mistakenly sent me for free way back when. But that thing barely lasted 5 years. It was an $850 monitor when it released. For $900, it's insane to consider given the image quality, smart TV features, and build quality of the TV. Things have changed a lot! I'm sure these TV's will last longer than 5 years (my 42" and 2x 50" Panny Plasmas are still going strong!). And FWIW, the C1 looks noticeably more vibrant and "popping" than my CX but I'm sure the higher DPI of the 48" contributes to that.

But $500+$50 tax for 6 less inches? They aren't lying in the A/V forums when they say bigger is always better.
 
t1337duder said:
But $500+$50 tax for 6 less inches? They aren't lying in the A/V forums when they say bigger is always better.
Sure they are, having used my 4K 130" theater projector for console gaming at my old house and then moving to a 43" 4K TV on my desk, I can see things much clearer on a smaller display and sitting much closer to it, with much less eye strain trying to see small objects and text on screen.
 
t1337duder

T4rd said:
Sure they are, having used my 4K 130" theater projector for console gaming at my old house and then moving to a 43" 4K TV on my desk, I can see things much clearer on a smaller display and sitting much closer to it, with much less eye strain trying to see small objects and text on screen.
Usually that "bigger is better" phrase is in the context of two similar-sized displays, not usually applicable to a "giant display vs a smaller display" scenario used only to make the point you're trying to make (people typically aren't making a buying choice between two vastly different display sizes).
 
t1337duder said:
Usually that "bigger is better" phrase is in the context of two similar-sized displays, not usually applicable to a "giant display vs a smaller display" scenario used only to make the point you're trying to make (people typically aren't making a buying choice between two vastly different display sizes).
Nah, I've seen many others here argue bigger is better even outside of two similar sized displays, which is why I replied like that.

When I went to the 43" though it was right at my limit of comfortable size while using it as a monitor with minimal head turning to see content at the far edges. I definitely wouldn't want to go to a 48" since I barely ever got comfortable at 43", and it was a curved TV too, which helps a little with total width and comfort when sitting close to it.
 
The Buydig deal ended but price dropped another $100 at Costco, so $799.99 until July 4th

Edit - Buydig reposted the TV this morning for 796.99
 
t1337duder

Mad[H]atter said:
The Buydig deal ended but price dropped another $100 at Costco, so $799.99 until July 4th

Edit - Buydig reposted the TV this morning for 796.99
That's crazy. I would have held out a week for that price drop. Now I feel obligated to return and rebuy my set again 😵 I wonder if Costco would be willing to give me the difference back?
 
