LG 45″ OLED Ultrawide 5120 x 2160@165Hz 45GX990A and 45GX950A

https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/au-optronics-latest-lcd-panel-development-plans-march-2023

45″ ultrawide with high resolution 5120 x 2160 (ultrawide UHD) and 165Hz refresh rate – the refresh rate is lower than their current 240Hz 45″ panel, but the resolution is significantly increased and should be far more suitable for all non-gaming uses on a screen this large than the current 3440 x 1440 resolution option. This would also represent a step change in pixel density on any of their WOLED panels, increasing from the current approximate 105 – 110 PPI options (42″ 4K and 26.5″ 1440p) to around 123 PPI.
  • This panel is not expected to be released for quite some time although it is listed as being in production stage, as opposed to planning. It’s tentatively listed for Q1 2025 at the moment which seems an awfully long way off. Let’s hope it’s actually sooner.
About god damn time they started working on more 4K ultrawide options, but Jesus the wait is going to be excruciating.
 
Worth mentioning the panel is in development. A commercial product in the form of a display will come later. Possible not in 2025 at all.

Agree it's a long wait. I do hope they also manage to increment the refresh rate. 5120x2160 @ 240 Hz @ 10-bit color should be entirely possible over DP 2.x and HDMI 2.1 with DSC.
 
Digital Viper-X- said:
Yeah, too bad, it would be nice to use 1 card per half of that monitor

I am not a big fan of playing at 65fps :p
So I guess you decided to ignore the games that ran at 140+ fps? There's a wide variety of games and not everything is path-traced Cyberpunk or whatever super demanding game. There's so many great games that run like a champ at native 4K and will do so at 5120x2160 as well.
 
kasakka said:
So I guess you decided to ignore the games that ran at 140+ fps? There's a wide variety of games and not everything is path-traced Cyberpunk or whatever super demanding game. There's so many great games that run like a champ at native 4K and will do so at 5120x2160 as well.
I am aware of games that can run at 120+fps, however, some games I am interested in... Witcher 3, Cyber Punk, FS and Star Citizen.
 
DoubleTap said:
Would be perfect if IPS...
OLED is actually the true successor to CRT not TN-VA-IPS LCDs. Imagine getting an OLED during 2006-2009 when CRT starting to disappeared.
Crysis 1, Far Cry 2, BioShock, TES 4: Oblivion, 1st AC would've looked helluva lot better back then if you first experienced it on OLEDs instead of LCDs.
 
Xar said:
OLED is actually the true successor to CRT not TN-VA-IPS LCDs. Imagine getting an OLED during 2006-2009 when CRT starting to disappeared.
Crysis 1, Far Cry 2, BioShock, TES 4: Oblivion, 1st AC would've looked helluva lot better back then if you first experienced it on OLEDs instead of LCDs.
These are displays, not heirs to a kingdom.
OLED technology, in my view, has very little in common with CRTs

And I want a monitor that won't burn in.
 
This should be aiming for 240Hz and not 165Hz since Samsung is already going to have an even higher resolution 7680x2160 monitor that's 240Hz.
 
MistaSparkul said:
This should be aiming for 240Hz and not 165Hz since Samsung is already going to have an even higher resolution 7680x2160 monitor that's 240Hz.
High refresh rate Samsung VA monitors have a "scanlines" problem, though. They never got rid of that. We'll see about the 57" 240Hz if and when it comes out. I hope they'll finally fix it in that model, but I wouldn't bet on it.
 
Bigmonitorguy said:
High refresh rate Samsung VA monitors have a "scanlines" problem, though. They never got rid of that. We'll see about the 57" 240Hz if and when it comes out. I hope they'll finally fix it in that model, but I wouldn't bet on it.
They actually did fix the scanlines with the Odyssey G6: https://www.rtings.com/monitor/reviews/samsung/odyssey-g6-s32bg65

1681426850294.png
 
My friend has been wanting to buy this 40" Ultrawide for the past few years but it never wants to go down in price, been $2k since launch, maybe the price will start to come down with the 45" coming.

1681428453681.png
 
Bigmonitorguy said:
The LG 40WP95C/40BP95C is better and less expensive.
The only thing with the LG is the 1 year warranty. Dell has 3 year advance replacement warranty for only 1 stuck or dead pixel, so that is worth the extra cost in my book.
 
Blade-Runner said:
https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/au-optronics-latest-lcd-panel-development-plans-march-2023


About god damn time they started working on more 4K ultrawide options, but Jesus the wait is going to be excruciating.
I could find no mention at all of the purported 45" 5120x2160 OLED at this link.
Zepher said:
The only thing with the LG is the 1 year warranty. Dell has 3 year advance replacement warranty for only 1 stuck or dead pixel, so that is worth the extra cost in my book.
I bought the 38" LG when it came out and it was just a hair under 2k. I bought a 3yr extended warranty from LG for $75 (it just expired a couple months ago)
 
2025 can't come soon enough. It really looks like it will be "the year of the display".

45" 21:9 5120x2160 ultrawide is roughly equivalent to a 36" 16:9 3840x2160 at ~123 PPI. That's not too bad, should be a good compromise with decent text clarity and 4096x1728 desktop space at 125% scaling for both desktop use and gaming.
 
Blade-Runner said:

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=707&v=2L_OtIQEXOk&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Ftftcentral.co.uk%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjQsMjg2NjQsMjg2NjY&feature=emb_logo

Panel production starts Q4 2024! Also looks like there will be a 240hz version.
That 45" 5120x2160 240Hz is really tempting, but LG needs to make it GLOSSY. I'm going for a 32" QD OLED this year since it will be glossy while it looks like the WOLED options won't be. If there's a glossy option of that 45" WOLED next year then I would be interested in it.
 
Hope they can match the QD OLED gamut, even WOLED is a step down now I have a s90c and AW3423DW, this panel/size in a QD OLED (hopefully with a polarizer by then) would be an instant buy.
 
undertaker2k8 said:
Hope they can match the QD OLED gamut, even WOLED is a step down now I have a s90c and AW3423DW, this panel/size in a QD OLED (hopefully with a polarizer by then) would be an instant buy.
I don't think the color gamut of QD OLED makes a huge difference for games, mainly because it seems like the vast majority of games do not even go beyond REC.709 even in HDR mode. So the extra wide color gamut isn't going to do anything if it's not being utilized. There will be a few games that do use a bit of REC.2020 though so I guess you will see some difference there but most of them are just sticking to REC.709. Here's some examples.
 

MistaSparkul said:
I don't think the color gamut of QD OLED makes a huge difference for games, mainly because it seems like the vast majority of games do not even go beyond REC.709 even in HDR mode. So the extra wide color gamut isn't going to do anything if it's not being utilized. There will be a few games that do use a bit of REC.2020 though so I guess you will see some difference there but most of them are just sticking to REC.709. Here's some examples.
This is sadly true, but hoping it changes soon. AFOP, for example, has really muted colors compared to what is shown in the Avatar movies.
 
They'll probably be announced at CES and not available for 6-10 months afterwards, if history holds true.
 
Zepher said:
My friend has been wanting to buy this 40" Ultrawide for the past few years but it never wants to go down in price, been $2k since launch, maybe the price will start to come down with the 45" coming.

There's a more recent version of that out now - the U4025QW. It's "IPS Black" rather than IPS, and 120Hz rather than 60Hz.
 
Astral Abyss said:
They'll probably be announced at CES and not available for 6-10 months afterwards, if history holds true.
Ahh dammit that sux. I was hoping it was released in the next few months.

Looks like I will have to stay on the 57" Neo G9 for a while yet.
 
I this going to be WOLED or QD-OLED?
I wonder about the text clarity on this one, OLEDs have some serious text fringing.
 
wye said:
I this going to be WOLED or QD-OLED?
I wonder about the text clarity on this one, OLEDs have some serious text fringing.
This one is woled.

I see no fringing on my Samsung 4k 32" qdoled. It's my wfh monitor...
 
